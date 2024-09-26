Calabrio
Overview:
Calabrio and Avaya’s decade-long partnership offers global customers an integrated, cloud-native workforce performance solution. Calabrio ONE, our unified suite, features call recording, automated quality management, workforce management, AI-powered insights for human and virtual agents (automated bots), and business intelligence. Calabrio’s partnership provides Avaya contact centers with a comprehensive toolset to create more engaged employees, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and unlock transformational business insights.
At a glance:
Calabrio ONE integrates with the following Avaya platforms
- Avaya Experience Platform (AXP)
- Avaya Aura Contact Center
- Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services (AES)
- IP Office
- Avaya Aura Call Center Elite on the Avaya Aura Communication Manager platform
- Avaya Aura Contact Center (AACC) on the Communications Server 1000 platform
Benefits of the Avaya/Calabrio partnership.
- Security, reliability, and scalability provided by the cloud.
- Automated, easy to use, quality management solution to refine your workflow.
- AI-powered data driven insights for human and virtual agents to understand and enrich customer experiences.
- Best self-scheduling tools for modern workforce management to engage and empower agents.
- Excellent and responsive customer service and support.
- Technology partner since 2008.
- Gold member of the Avaya DevConnect program.
Key business solutions with Calabrio ONE.
Empowered employees
With Calabrio ONE you can:
- Engage employees with the best self-scheduling tools available via a mobile app.
- Customize your metrics and recognition to business objectives.
- Develop agents with personalized coaching and dashboards.
- Balance agent preferences with the needs of the business.
Enriched customer experiences
With Calabrio ONE you can:
- Ensure the right agent is available at the right time in the right place.
- Identify agents that need additional training quickly.
- Tailor your metrics and recognition to business objectives.
- Manage a diverse, multi-skilled workforce across channels easily.
AI and data driven insights
With Calabrio ONE you can:
- Leverage contact center insights to deliver value across the business.
- Shatter data silos and unlock improvement opportunities for human and virtual agents.
- Empower non-tech users to create reports and dashboard independently.
- Automate current manual work to reduce time to get actionable insights.
Calabrio ONE Analytics propel Peckham Inc. to $2.7M revenue boost.
Peckham Inc. tapped Calabrio ONE Analytics to uncover the root causes of long holds and silence times. As a result, they now generates an extra $2.7 million in top-line revenue each year because of their tiered contract based on volume. Agents can now handle approximately one more call per hour.
Thanks to Calabrio, both Peckham agents and customers enjoy a much improved, much less stressful customer experience.
Wendy Dorn-Frazee IT Service Desk Workforce Specialist
Superior Propane boosts first contact resolution and efficiency.
Leveraging Calabrio Analytics, Superior Propane significantly improved first contact resolution in only 3 months, and can now handle 150 more customer inquiries per day due to reducing AHT by 30 seconds.