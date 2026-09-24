Built for zero downtime: The Enterprise Support advantage
Avaya Enterprise Support combines proactive problem prevention, rapid issue resolution, and strictly grounded AI to protect your critical communications investment and ensure global operational resilience.
Published September 22, 2026, by Michael Wargo, Avaya Senior e-Marketing Manager, and Prabish Balan, Avaya Director, AI Services Practice
93 %
Alarms Auto-Resolved
90 seconds
Alarm-to-Diagnostics
15 m
Response Web SLO
Explore Avaya Support
The Cost of Downtime & Proactive Prevention
A total network outage is an enormous disruption to an organization. According to independent research by ITIC, the average cost of a single hour of downtime now exceeds $300,000 for over 90% of mid-size and large enterprises, while Gartner estimates highly complex enterprise IT downtime costs reach $5,600 per minute.
Avaya EXPERT Systems detect and begin diagnosing alarms within 90 seconds, resolving 93% of service alarms automatically—before a ticket is ever opened. By combining remote diagnostics with high-touch emergency recovery teams, Avaya Support delivers a 73% overall reduction in network outages, directly mitigating the staggering hourly cost of downtime and protecting your Net Promoter Score (NPS).
Solving Top Enterprise Pain Points
To address the most common and expensive frustrations IT leaders face with legacy support models, Avaya engineered its services around speed, automation, and real human expertise.
|Enterprise Pain Point
|Avaya Proof Point
|Business Value
|"Tickets sit in queues for hours."
|15-minute SLO via Web & 90-second alarm-to-diagnostics.
|Rapid initial engagement when critical issues occur.
|"Outages take down our business."
|73% outage reduction & 90% restored in < 2 hours.
|Directly mitigates the staggering hourly cost of downtime.
|"Chatbots give useless generic answers."
|Ada AI is strictly grounded in real Avaya case notes & docs.
|Resolves complex technical queries instantly without generic AI hallucinations.
|"Automation replaces human experts."
|93% auto-resolved service alarms + high-touch Emergency Recovery (ER) Teams.
|Automation handles routine noise, so live experts can focus immediately on critical outages.
Security, Compliance, & Regulated Industries
Large enterprises in healthcare, finance, and government require support models that serve as an extension of their internal risk management frameworks. Avaya ensures that your operational support enhances your regulatory standing across global mandates.
- DORA Ready
- HIPAA Compliant
- PCI DSS
- FedRAMP
- ISO 27001
How does Avaya Support help meet DORA compliance?
Effective January 17, 2025, the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) mandates stringent requirements for ICT risk management and rapid incident reporting. Avaya Support directly enables DORA compliance through continuous digital operational resilience testing, robust third-party risk management oversight, and highly structured incident escalation matrices that guarantee rapid reporting to regulatory authorities.
The Local Advantage for Data Sovereignty:
For highly classified or regulated U.S. entities, Avaya offers the Local Advantage support tier. This provides a dedicated support team comprised entirely of American citizens who are English-speaking experts with routine, verified background checks, ensuring absolute data sovereignty and compliance with strict federal guidelines.
Real Outcomes: The Aflac Transformation
World-class support is not just about keeping the lights on; it is about empowering your workforce to deliver exceptional experiences. Aflac, an $18.84 billion supplemental insurance provider, deployed the Avaya Infinity Platform to modernize its contact center operations, achieving transformative results.
"In our line of work, it is essential to understand that you can’t digitize empathy. Companies are quick to scale digital solutions, but to achieve value at scale there needs to be a healthy balance between humans and technology
— Mary Daniel, VP of Customer Solutions Center, Aflac
The Avaya Impact: By utilizing Avaya's omnichannel orchestration and AI Agent Assist (internally referred to as the "Bionic Eye"), Aflac automated routine workflows, allowing agents to focus entirely on customers experiencing highly stressful life events. Within two years, Aflac achieved a 15% reduction in average handling time (AHT), an 11-percentage-point increase in Customer Ease, and reduced frontline agent attrition by an unprecedented 20 percentage points.
Avaya Ada & Grounded AI: Engineered for Enterprise Precision
Avaya Ada is Avaya’s generative AI support assistant, processing upwards of 1,000 complex interactions a day as a high-velocity support engine. Unlike generic market chatbots, Ada is built exclusively for technical accuracy.
How does Avaya Ada ensure answers are accurate and not hallucinated?
Ada actively prevents AI hallucinations through strict, proprietary data grounding. Its generative capabilities are securely restricted to Avaya’s verified ecosystem of official documentation, historical case notes, and engineering knowledge bases, ensuring mathematically precise, factual answers.
Can Ada integrate directly into our existing operational workflows?
Yes, Ada serves as the foundational layer of a seamless escalation matrix. Conversational AI handles initial triage, grounded generative AI supplies verified technical answers, and if human judgment is required, Ada executes a smart handoff, instantly transferring full context to a live support engineer.
Does implementing Avaya Ada require ripping and replacing our core?
No. Avaya allows you to innovate without disruption. The AI layer can be seamlessly added on top of your current telephony infrastructure via SIPREC, CTI, and SIP protocols, allowing you to retain your robust core infrastructure while supercharging it with modern capabilities.
How does Ada protect sensitive customer data in regulated industries?
Avaya’s AI support ecosystem is built with stringent security protocols to support regulated industries. Operating within secure environments, it ensures sensitive operational data never leaks into public training sets, maintaining strict adherence to HIPAA, PCI DSS, and FedRAMP standards.
Beyond Break-Fix: AI-Assisted Modernization
Support keeps today’s highly complex environment stable, but grounded-AI discipline also helps you continuously extend and optimize it.
How does AI-Assisted Modernization accelerate system upgrades?
Avaya uses AI to instantly analyze your existing contact center workflows—such as complex legacy Orchestration Designer flows—documenting the underlying business logic and generating reviewable artifacts. This compresses months of manual discovery and workflow reconstruction into a matter of hours.
Will AI autonomously alter our routing rules and business logic?
No. Avaya strictly adheres to an "AI-assisted, not AI-decided" methodology. AI handles the heavy lifting of code translation and artifact generation, but your internal engineering teams and Avaya experts retain absolute final control over business intent, exceptions, governance, and final rollout.
How does Avaya AI elevate the role of human support agents?
By autonomously handling the routine 80% of transactional noise, Avaya AI frees human experts to focus entirely on the highly complex 20%. Features like AI Agent Assist provide real-time conversational context and suggested actions, supercharging live agents without replacing them.
Tailored Coverage: Selecting the Right Support Tier
Avaya provides ongoing, high-level operational support tailored to your unique architectural footprint and regulatory requirements. Our operational tiers include:
- Dedicated Expert Engagement: Day-to-day performance of support tasks by certified Avaya experts assigned specifically to your systems to ensure continuity and deep environmental knowledge.
- Global Cohesive Support: Globally consistent, follow-the-sun support across all your worldwide locations to ensure standardization and rapid incident response across all time zones.
- Local Advantage (U.S. Only): A highly secure support team of American citizens, subject to routine background checks, providing localized expertise for government agencies and highly regulated sectors.
- Agile Configuration Services (MAC): Short-term expert support for rapid software, hardware, or network configuration adjustments without requiring a prolonged professional services engagement.