Senior Digital e-Marketing Content Manager, Avaya

Michael Wargo is the Senior Digital e-Marketing Content Manager at Avaya, where he leads web publishing and digital content strategy for the company's global marketing presence. A strategic and inventive digital communication professional with more than a decade of experience, he specializes in translating complex enterprise technology into clear, discoverable content across web, search, and social channels.

Before Avaya, Michael held digital communications roles at Unum and Guidebook, and served in the Office of the President at American University, where he built the office's social media presence from the ground up, established content and publishing processes across a decentralized organization, and developed an analytics program to measure executive communications.