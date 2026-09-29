Avaya Wins Two Brandon Hall Group Silver Awards for AI and Video Learning
Key Takeaways:
- Avaya earned two 2026 Brandon Hall Group Silver awards for Avaya Infinity customer training: Best Use of Video for Learning and Best Use of AI for Learning.
- Short, task-based videos help agents, supervisors, and administrators build product skills through structured learning and on-demand guidance.
- AI-assisted production helps Avaya create and update training videos as Infinity evolves, supporting customer readiness and product adoption.
Award-winning Avaya Infinity customer training connects product innovation with the skills people need to use it.
Avaya has won two Silver awards in the 2026 Brandon Hall Group awards program for Avaya Infinity customer training, earning recognition in Best Use of Video for Learning and Best Use of AI for Learning. The awards highlight how Avaya combines focused video instruction with AI-assisted content production to help agents, supervisors, and administrators build product proficiency.
A new capability creates value only when people know how to use it, so learning becomes an essential part of the technology investment. Teams need instruction that fits their responsibilities and stays useful as the product evolves.
Our award-winning approach addresses both needs: practical learning for the people using Avaya Infinity, supported by a production process built to keep pace with change.
Two Silver awards for Avaya Infinity customer training
|Award category
|Recognized program
|Silver — Best Use of Video for Learning
|Avaya Infinity: Task-Based Video Proficiency
|Silver — Best Use of AI for Learning
|Avaya Infinity Customer Training: Scaling Production with AI
Together, these awards recognize Avaya’s work in customer education and the practical use of AI to support it. They also demonstrate our commitment to helping customers develop the skills needed to put their technology to work.
Learning built around the task at hand
Avaya Infinity customer training uses short, narrated videos to demonstrate product tasks directly in the user interface. Agents, supervisors, and administrators can see how a function works in the environment they use, with instruction organized around their roles.
The videos support two ways to learn. A user can follow a structured learning path to build familiarity with the product or return to an individual video for help with a particular task. That flexibility makes the same content useful during initial training and later, when someone needs a refresher.
For a contact center team, this is a practical approach to product adoption. People can focus on the task they need to complete, revisit the demonstration, and apply what they have learned. Managers gain a consistent set of resources to support learning across their teams.
How Avaya uses AI to scale customer training
Avaya’s Technical Enablement team uses AI and automation to help turn written narration into product demonstration videos and make those videos easier to maintain.
The production workflow starts with a narration script. Tags connect the script to specific elements of a browser-based application, allowing the platform to generate a narrated demonstration. Synthetic voices provide the narration, while zooms and highlights direct attention to the relevant parts of the screen.
When the product interface changes, the team can revise the script and regenerate the video. This repeatable process helps training content keep pace with product updates and reduces the need to recreate each demonstration manually.
The team also uses large language models, including Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, to accelerate research into engineering source materials and refine narration. Technical source information and instructional design give the content its substance; AI helps produce it.
This is a concrete example of Avaya applying AI to a business process with a clear purpose: making useful customer education easier to create, update, and scale.
Designed to stay useful as Avaya Infinity evolves
Training has to evolve alongside the software it explains. Avaya designed the Infinity program around reusable source content so that a video can serve as part of a course and be prepared for use in other learning resources, including product documentation.
The approach also provides a foundation for localization. The production platform supports synthetic narration in multiple languages, while reusable scripts make it easier to prepare content for additional audiences. That design gives the team a way to extend the program as customer needs develop.
For customers, the purpose is straightforward: access to relevant instruction as they learn new capabilities and continue using the platform. For the training team, reusable content provides a manageable way to support an evolving product.
How Avaya demonstrates leadership in customer education
Avaya Infinity connects customer interactions with enterprise systems, data, AI, and workflows. Customer education helps the people operating that technology understand how to use its capabilities in their day-to-day work.
The two Brandon Hall Group Silver awards add external recognition to that investment in customer readiness. Avaya is demonstrating leadership by applying AI to learning and designing training around the work customers need to accomplish.
For enterprises evaluating a customer experience platform, the ability to equip people for change deserves attention alongside the technology itself. With Avaya Infinity, our commitment extends to helping the people behind each interaction build the skills to move forward.
Questions about Avaya Infinity customer training
Who is Avaya Infinity customer training designed for?
The program described here supports agents, supervisors, and administrators. It combines short product demonstration videos with structured learning paths and on-demand support for specific tasks.
How does AI help Avaya keep training content current?
AI-assisted production links narration scripts to product interface elements. When the interface changes, the team can update the script and regenerate the demonstration. Large language models also help research source materials and refine narration.
Where can customers find Avaya training resources?
Visit the Avaya Customer Training Hub to explore the current customer training resources. For guidance on the right Infinity learning path for your team, contact your Avaya representative.
Explore Avaya Infinity to see how the platform can support your customer experience goals, then connect with Avaya to discuss the training needs of your agents, supervisors, and administrators.