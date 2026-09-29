Award-winning Avaya Infinity customer training connects product innovation with the skills people need to use it.

Avaya has won two Silver awards in the 2026 Brandon Hall Group awards program for Avaya Infinity customer training, earning recognition in Best Use of Video for Learning and Best Use of AI for Learning. The awards highlight how Avaya combines focused video instruction with AI-assisted content production to help agents, supervisors, and administrators build product proficiency.

A new capability creates value only when people know how to use it, so learning becomes an essential part of the technology investment. Teams need instruction that fits their responsibilities and stays useful as the product evolves.

Our award-winning approach addresses both needs: practical learning for the people using Avaya Infinity, supported by a production process built to keep pace with change.

Two Silver awards for Avaya Infinity customer training

Award category Recognized program Silver — Best Use of Video for Learning Avaya Infinity: Task-Based Video Proficiency Silver — Best Use of AI for Learning Avaya Infinity Customer Training: Scaling Production with AI

Together, these awards recognize Avaya’s work in customer education and the practical use of AI to support it. They also demonstrate our commitment to helping customers develop the skills needed to put their technology to work.

Learning built around the task at hand

Avaya Infinity customer training uses short, narrated videos to demonstrate product tasks directly in the user interface. Agents, supervisors, and administrators can see how a function works in the environment they use, with instruction organized around their roles.

The videos support two ways to learn. A user can follow a structured learning path to build familiarity with the product or return to an individual video for help with a particular task. That flexibility makes the same content useful during initial training and later, when someone needs a refresher.

For a contact center team, this is a practical approach to product adoption. People can focus on the task they need to complete, revisit the demonstration, and apply what they have learned. Managers gain a consistent set of resources to support learning across their teams.

How Avaya uses AI to scale customer training

Avaya’s Technical Enablement team uses AI and automation to help turn written narration into product demonstration videos and make those videos easier to maintain.

The production workflow starts with a narration script. Tags connect the script to specific elements of a browser-based application, allowing the platform to generate a narrated demonstration. Synthetic voices provide the narration, while zooms and highlights direct attention to the relevant parts of the screen.

When the product interface changes, the team can revise the script and regenerate the video. This repeatable process helps training content keep pace with product updates and reduces the need to recreate each demonstration manually.

The team also uses large language models, including Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, to accelerate research into engineering source materials and refine narration. Technical source information and instructional design give the content its substance; AI helps produce it.

This is a concrete example of Avaya applying AI to a business process with a clear purpose: making useful customer education easier to create, update, and scale.

Designed to stay useful as Avaya Infinity evolves

Training has to evolve alongside the software it explains. Avaya designed the Infinity program around reusable source content so that a video can serve as part of a course and be prepared for use in other learning resources, including product documentation.

The approach also provides a foundation for localization. The production platform supports synthetic narration in multiple languages, while reusable scripts make it easier to prepare content for additional audiences. That design gives the team a way to extend the program as customer needs develop.

For customers, the purpose is straightforward: access to relevant instruction as they learn new capabilities and continue using the platform. For the training team, reusable content provides a manageable way to support an evolving product.

How Avaya demonstrates leadership in customer education

Avaya Infinity connects customer interactions with enterprise systems, data, AI, and workflows. Customer education helps the people operating that technology understand how to use its capabilities in their day-to-day work.

The two Brandon Hall Group Silver awards add external recognition to that investment in customer readiness. Avaya is demonstrating leadership by applying AI to learning and designing training around the work customers need to accomplish.

For enterprises evaluating a customer experience platform, the ability to equip people for change deserves attention alongside the technology itself. With Avaya Infinity, our commitment extends to helping the people behind each interaction build the skills to move forward.