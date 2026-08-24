ChatGPT changed the way millions of people thought about artificial intelligence for one simple reason: you could just talk to it.

No complicated interface. No specialized search syntax. No need to understand how the technology worked. You could ask a question in your own words, continue the conversation, clarify what you meant, and get an answer that reflected the context.

That conversational experience helped move generative AI from something largely discussed by technologists into something people could immediately understand and use.

At Avaya, we quickly recognized what that shift could mean for enterprise support.

For more than two years, Avaya Ada has brought conversational generative AI into the support experience, helping customers, partners, and Avaya technical teams find answers, troubleshoot issues, and navigate complex technical information faster.

Today, Avaya Ada handles nearly 12,000 interactions every week, and we believe we are still in the early stages of what conversational and agentic AI can do for enterprise engagement.

Why did conversational AI become so Important?

Think about how people traditionally interacted with technology.

We learned the software. We learned where the menus were. We learned what keywords to search for. We learned which fields to complete. We learned how the system wanted us to communicate.

Conversational AI began turning that model around.

“Instead of people learning how to communicate with technology, technology began learning how to understand people.”

That is one reason ChatGPT had such an enormous impact when it arrived. Generative AI was powerful, but the breakthrough people experienced was also remarkably simple: they could type a question the way they would ask another person.

Then they could ask another question. And another.

The conversation itself became the interface.

For Avaya, a company built around helping organizations create better experiences and conversations, the implications were obvious. What if enterprise support could work the same way?

What is Avaya Ada?

Avaya Ada is Avaya's generative AI-powered conversational assistant for technical knowledge and support.

Avaya Ada was purpose-built as a core Knowledge Pillar for Avaya customers, business partners, and technical support teams. Instead of requiring someone to know exactly which manual to open, what phrase to search for, or where a particular answer might be buried, Ada allows users to start with something much more natural:

A question.

Avaya Ada can then interpret that question, understand its context, and use Avaya's trusted product knowledge to help generate a relevant answer. That sounds simple. It is also a fundamental change in how people can interact with enterprise knowledge.

How Does Avaya Ada Use Generative AI?

Avaya Ada is grounded in Avaya's extensive repository of product documentation, manuals, technical resources, and knowledge base articles.

That grounding is critical.

A general-purpose AI model may know a great deal about the world. But enterprise technical support requires something different. Answers need to be based on trusted, relevant, company-specific information. Avaya Ada combines the conversational capabilities of generative AI with Avaya's own technical knowledge.

This means a customer can ask about an obscure error code, a configuration question, or a complex technical procedure in natural language and receive an answer designed to be clear, useful, and grounded in relevant Avaya resources.

Why is Conversational AI Better than Traditional Enterprise Search?

Traditional search is incredibly useful, but it usually places much of the work on the person searching. You need to know what words to use. You may need to open several documents. You may have to determine which result actually applies to your situation. If the first search doesn't work, you start again.

Conversational AI changes that experience.

You might begin with:

"Why am I seeing this error?"

Then continue with:

"What should I check first?"

Then:

"Does that change if I'm running this configuration?"

The context can carry through the interaction. That is an important distinction. You are no longer simply retrieving documents. You are having a conversation with the knowledge contained within them.

How has Avaya Ada Evolved?

Avaya Ada has evolved from an intelligent knowledge retrieval capability into an AI-powered experience embedded directly in how customers, partners, and support teams work.

Two developments are especially important.

1. Advanced reasoning for more complex technical questions

Not every support question has a one-line answer. Technical troubleshooting often involves multiple steps, dependencies, configuration considerations, and possible causes.

Avaya Ada now incorporates advanced reasoning models that can work through more complex troubleshooting scenarios and formulate responses based on the relevant information available in Avaya's trusted knowledge repository. Rather than simply matching keywords to documents, Ada can help connect information across multiple steps of a technical problem.

This brings us much closer to the type of interaction people actually want from AI:

"Here is my problem. Help me figure it out."

2. AI embedded directly into the support experience

We also believe AI becomes far more useful when it appears where people already work.

This is why Ada capabilities are being integrated across key Avaya support experiences, including Support Avaya and the OneCare Portal.

AI Overviews in Search

When users search Avaya support content, Avaya Ada can provide an AI Overview that synthesizes relevant information into a clear answer while also connecting users with the underlying source material.

Instead of searching, opening multiple documents, and assembling the answer yourself, AI can help bring the answer closer to you.

Assistive Case Creation

Avaya Ada can also assist while a user is describing an issue during the support case creation process.

As the issue is entered, Ada can analyze the information and surface possible answers or recommended resources before the support case is submitted. Sometimes the fastest support case is the one that never needs to be opened. If Avaya Ada can help a customer solve the issue immediately, everybody wins.

How Widely is Avaya Ada Being Used?

Avaya Ada now handles nearly 12,000 interactions per week across Avaya's internal support teams, customers, and business partners worldwide.

That level of usage matters because it shows conversational AI is moving beyond experimentation. It is becoming part of everyday work.

Every interaction also teaches us more about the types of questions people ask, where knowledge is difficult to find, and where AI can remove friction from the support experience.

What Comes After Conversational AI?

This may be the most interesting question. The first phase of generative AI was largely about answering questions. The next phase is increasingly about taking action. That is where conversational AI begins evolving toward agentic AI.

Imagine an AI capability that does not simply explain how to resolve a support issue, but can help orchestrate the steps required to resolve it. Imagine Avaya Ada helping manage more of the support lifecycle, assisting technical teams throughout a case, identifying patterns across support interactions, and helping turn successful resolutions into new knowledge. This is where we believe the opportunity gets even bigger.

Could AI Help Create New Enterprise Knowledge?

Absolutely. One of the most promising possibilities is dynamic knowledge management. Traditional knowledge management often involves a delay between solving a problem and documenting the solution. AI can help shorten that gap.

As support issues are resolved, future generations of Avaya Ada could identify recurring patterns, surface gaps in existing documentation, and help draft new knowledge content based on real-world resolutions. This creates the potential for a powerful cycle:

Ask. Resolve. Learn. Improve.

The support system doesn't just use knowledge. It can help improve that knowledge.

What Does the Future of Avaya Ada Look Like?

Our vision for Avaya Ada extends beyond creating a better chatbot. We see the potential for Avaya Ada to become an increasingly intelligent layer across the support experience, connecting people, trusted enterprise knowledge, reasoning models, workflows, and eventually more autonomous capabilities.

That could include helping manage end-to-end ticket lifecycles, augmenting Avaya support professionals during complex cases, recommending actions, identifying emerging issues, and continually strengthening the knowledge available to customers and teams.

Conversational AI changed our expectations of how we communicate with technology. Agentic AI may change our expectations of what technology can do on our behalf. And for Avaya, a company that has spent decades thinking about conversations and experiences, and our many partners and customers, this represents an extraordinary opportunity.

The next generation of enterprise engagement will not simply be about finding information faster. It will be about understanding what someone needs, helping determine what should happen next, and increasingly helping make it happen. That is the journey Avaya Ada is already on.