Director - AI Services Practice, Avaya

Prabish Balan is a distinguished Technical Engineer at Avaya, leading the Global AI Services Delivery Practice and building high-performance teams at the forefront of enterprise innovation. He’s spent the last 24+ years mastering communication technologies and the past 5 years pioneering Conversational, Generative, and Agentic AI solutions that transform customer and employee experiences.

He specializes in engineering end-to-end architectures that bridge complex Conversational AI platforms with legacy and cloud CCaaS environments, while establishing robust AI governance and pioneering Agentic workflows across global delivery teams.