Planning is where those decisions come together. A 2025 Government Accountability Office (GAO) review of 11 critical federal legacy systems found that only three had modernization plans containing all key elements. GAO warned that incomplete plans increase the likelihood of cost overruns, schedule delays, and project failure.

In my work with public-sector organizations at Avaya, the most successful transitions bring three decisions together early:

Technology and architecture

Financial framework

Contracting strategy

Together, they give agencies a clearer way to move forward while keeping the communications services that support the mission in view.

1. Start with the communications environment you have today

Every agency has a communications footprint shaped by its mission. It may include offices and field locations, emergency and public-service lines, endpoints and gateways, and integrations built around daily operations.

Before anything moves, teams need to establish:

Which services must stay available

Which locations need local survivability

Which components are creating more risk or cost than value

The assessment clarifies which services can evolve first and which dependencies need to remain in place while the transition takes shape.

2. Build the right secure government cloud path

The next decision is where each workload should operate.

Some core communications services may be ready for a secure, geo-redundant government cloud environment, with more centralized management, monitoring, and updates. Other components may remain at specialized sites where local connectivity, endpoint requirements, or operational controls still shape the design.

Avaya Government Cloud supports a model that lets those environments work together. Agencies can move selected services to the cloud while keeping compatible gateways, endpoints, and site-level components in place through a hybrid deployment. On-premises deployment can continue where a workload requires it.

Each site and service can move on its own readiness schedule rather than forcing the entire agency onto one timeline.

3. Plan security and continuity into the transition

Choosing the operating model is only the start. Each phase must demonstrate that services will remain available and secure under real mission conditions.

Emergency calling must route correctly, location information must remain available, and local teams need a way to keep operating through a disruption. The environment also has to meet the controls required for the information moving through it.

Security requirements can change the path forward. For example, a workload moving into a FedRAMP Moderate environment may follow one design. Department of War communications that handle CUI and require IL4 H may follow another. NG911, local survivability, resiliency, access controls, monitoring, and incident response should be validated before an agency moves to the next phase.

4. Align the financial and contracting path

A viable technical plan still needs a workable financial and contracting path.

Existing maintenance agreements, fiscal-year budget cycles, and acquisition schedules shape what an agency can move and when. The plan needs to account for the current environment, the target environment, and the transition period between them.

Avaya offers a single transition contract with zero contract overlap, bringing cloud, on-premises subscription, and maintenance into one coordinated path. It gives agencies a way to advance through the transition without carrying dual-contract costs and redundant resources.

Agencies pursuing federal grant support can build those requirements into the plan early. How federal grants can support critical communications infrastructure modernization provides additional information.

5. Put the plan into operation

A well-designed transition needs a practical way to begin.

Agencies can start with a defined service, group of sites, or user population where the operational objective is clear and the rollout can be governed closely. The first deployment gives technical and operational teams an opportunity to confirm ownership, support processes, user readiness, and the assumptions behind the plan before expanding further.

What the agency learns in one phase informs the next. Modernization becomes a sequence of managed decisions, with each rollout building on what has already been proven in the operating environment.

Government communications modernization is a managed transition. It starts with the environment already in service and connects architecture, security, continuity, funding, and contracting as the agency evolves.

Explore Avaya Government Cloud to see how agencies can build a secure, flexible foundation for the next stage of communications modernization.