Darrell Butler is the Senior Director of Product Management at Avaya, where he focuses on guiding the strategic direction of Avaya’s Enterprise Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) portfolios. He plays a critical role in defining hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions, managing the ongoing evolution of foundational platforms like Avaya Aura, and ensuring that organizations can safely and practically deploy AI into live, customer-facing environments.

Based in Ottawa, Canada, he brings decades of deep telecommunications and contact center industry experience to his role. Throughout his career, Darrell has been deeply embedded in the complexities of enterprise IT and product commercialization, helping large, complex organizations navigate massive technological shifts without disruption.

That breadth of experience—spanning traditional on-premises voice routing, elastic cloud computing, and real-time AI integration—gives him a unique, highly grounded perspective on how the industry has evolved and the very real constraints of enterprise architecture. That depth of experience is what drives his passion for helping IT and CX leaders look past industry hype to build pragmatic, resilient systems that balance rapid innovation with data sovereignty, latency, and control.