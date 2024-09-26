Transform your contact center with the perfect AI combo
We’ve partnered our AI capabilities with Google Cloud Contact Center AI so you can seamlessly blend automated and assisted experiences into your customer journey. It takes finesse to add AI to your customer experience. This is how you add technical genius but keep the human touch.
Avaya and Google continually innovating through AI partnership
Avaya and Google's longstanding partnership continues to drive innovation in AI-powered contact center solutions. Our collaborative efforts transcend traditional automation and chatbots, revolutionizing customer and employee experiences.
How Contact Center AI works with Google Cloud & Avaya
Consumers expect to be connected to someone who knows who they are, why they are contacting your business, and how to handle their needs—and they want it to happen quickly and efficiently. Accomplish all this with the Avaya and Google Cloud suite of conversational AI solutions that improve both your employee and customer experience.
Enabling virtual agents
Avaya announces new AI capabilities to improve customer experience
Avaya AI Virtual Agent Enhanced—our newest co-innovation with Google Cloud—puts powerful virtual agents armed with context and knowledge into your service journey.
Avaya Experience Platform enhanced by conversational AI
Transcosmos inc., a Japan-based BPO, is delivering effortless customer experiences with self-service from advanced virtual agents who provide intuitive and conversational interactions.
Key features
AI-enabled virtual agents serve customers in a natural, conversational, and engaging way to deliver immediate, personalized, and exceptional customer experiences 24/7.
Agent Assist empowers employees with continuous support during customer interaction by identifying intent and providing real-time, step-by-step guidance.
Customer conversations turn into insights through analytics and reporting that uncover key interaction drivers, customer sentiment, and more