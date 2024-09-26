A powerhouse partnership for transforming customer & employee experiences

Talk with Avaya
AVAYA & GOOGLE CLOUD

Transform your contact center with the perfect AI combo

We’ve partnered our AI capabilities with Google Cloud Contact Center AI so you can seamlessly blend automated and assisted experiences into your customer journey. It takes finesse to add AI to your customer experience. This is how you add technical genius but keep the human touch.

Avaya and Google continually innovating through AI partnership

Avaya and Google continually innovating through AI partnership

Avaya and Google's longstanding partnership continues to drive innovation in AI-powered contact center solutions. Our collaborative efforts transcend traditional automation and chatbots, revolutionizing customer and employee experiences.

Avaya and Google continually innovating through AI partnership

How Contact Center AI works with Google Cloud & Avaya

Consumers expect to be connected to someone who knows who they are, why they are contacting your business, and how to handle their needs—and they want it to happen quickly and efficiently. Accomplish all this with the Avaya and Google Cloud suite of conversational AI solutions that improve both your employee and customer experience.

How Contact Center AI works with Google Cloud & Avaya

Avaya & Google Cloud Contact Center AI for Healthcare

Avaya & Google Cloud partner to transform the healthcare experience with AI capabilities. Improve experiences for both patients and staff. This is how to deliver experiences that truly matter.

Avaya & Google Cloud Contact Center AI for Healthcare

Enabling virtual agents

Enabling virtual agents

In the news

Avaya announces new AI capabilities to improve customer experience

Avaya AI Virtual Agent Enhanced—our newest co-innovation with Google Cloud—puts powerful virtual agents armed with context and knowledge into your service journey.

Read the news

Avaya Experience Platform enhanced by conversational AI

Transcosmos inc., a Japan-based BPO, is delivering effortless customer experiences with self-service from advanced virtual agents who provide intuitive and conversational interactions.

Read the news
Show more Show less

Key features

AI-enabled virtual agents serve customers in a natural, conversational, and engaging way to deliver immediate, personalized, and exceptional customer experiences 24/7.

Agent Assist empowers employees with continuous support during customer interaction by identifying intent and providing real-time, step-by-step guidance.

Customer conversations turn into insights through analytics and reporting that uncover key interaction drivers, customer sentiment, and more

Transform Your Customer Service with AI - Avaya at Enterprise Connect

Demonstrate quick resolutions across voice and digital touchpoints such sentiment scoring, via our AI-powered virtual agent that can transition to a live agent.

Transform Your Customer Service with AI - Avaya at Enterprise Connect

Let's reimagine your contact center

Contact Avaya