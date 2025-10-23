Avaya Federal GSA Schedule: GS-35F-0156V
The Avaya Federal Solutions Inc GSA IT Schedule has everything your agency needs to meet communication and contact center requirements.
The Avaya GSA Schedule allows you to procure direct from Avaya or through a select group of Avaya Business Partners that are given special authorization to sell to Federal Agencies under Avaya's GSA IT Schedule contract terms, conditions and prices.
- View GSA Schedule Terms and Conditions (Mod 219, effective 9/16/2025)
- View Price List (1078KB (effective 9/16/2025, Mod 219))
- Avaya GSA Authorized Federal Business Partners (101KB updated 3/28/25)
For ordering and/or sales assistance, please contact Avaya at 800-492-6769, or any of our GSA Authorized Business Partners.
NOTE: Information contained herein pertains to the Avaya GSA Schedule IT Contract #GS 35F-0156V. Should there be any conflicts between the information contained in this web page and the Avaya GSA Schedule contract, the GSA Schedule Contract is controlling, and all conflicts are to be resolved by reference to said contract.