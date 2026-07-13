Sourcewell
Unified Communication and Contact Center Services
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Contract Details
Public sector entities in the United States and Canada can save time and money by purchasing from Sourcewell’s ready-to-use, competitively solicited contract. Please see Sourcewell's Avaya Contract Page for additional information.
Avaya Products and Services
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact:
Shannon Hinnant, Business Manager
(703) 638-9200
dshinnant@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract # 120122-AVY
Contract Term: 3/17/2027
Obtain A Quote or Place a Purchase Order
This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Secure Cloud
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Devices and Phones
- Professional Services
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Professional Services
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next Generation Learning Tools
Authorized Resellers
ACS Alaska
600 Telephone Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99503
Aaron Doshier
aaron.doshier@acsalaska.com
Alliance IT
722 Apex Road, Unit F Sarasota, Florida 34240
Bertie Schueler
bertie.schueler@alliance-it.com
Cerium Networks, Inc
1636 W 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201
Vicki Walters
vwalters@ceriumnetworks.com
CNR
10202 Pacific Avenue South, Suite 205 Tacoma, WA 98444
Cameron DeMile
cameron@cnr-inc.com
Convergent
2414 Industrial Drive, Suite A Neenah, WI 54956
Michele Hoffmann
MHoffmann@convergent-solutions.net
ConvergedOne Inc
10900 Nesbitt Avenue South Bloomington, MN 55437
Micaela Flores
Team_PSC@oneC1.com
Enterprise Systems Corp
10910 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Suite 500 Houston, TX 77064
Lenora Hyde
lhyde@enter-sys.com
High Country Wire & Telephone
11645 West 62nd Place Arvada, CO 80004
Bob Whitefield
bobjr@hcwt.com
Gage Technologies
215 Mary Ave, Suite 306 Waco, TX 76701
Jeff Burke
jeff.burke@gagetech.com
949-842-3846
High Country Wire & Telephone
11645 West 62nd Place Arvada, CO 80004
Bob Whitefield
bobjr@hcwt.com
Intelecom (Lantana)
573 J F Smith Avenue, Slidell, LA 70460
Angela Fayard
AFAYARD@in-telecom.com, afayard@lantanacom.com
Intlx Solutions
30 Pond Park Road, Unit 6, Hingham, MA 02043
Meredith Belliveau
meredith.belliveau@intlxsolutions.com
Progressive Communications LLC
1082 Sand Island Parkway, Honolulu, HI 96819
Wendi Okano
wokano@progressive-hi.com
TCT Technologies
8435 Keystone Crossing, Suite 106, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240
Tim O'Connell
toconnell@tcttechnologies.com
Telanet, Inc.
216 The Promenade North, Suite 306, Long Beach, CA 90802
Marlene Galvez
marlene@telanet.com
VOX
110 S. Hartford Ave., Suite 2502 Tulsa, OK 74120
Nick Stamulis
nick.stamulis@waterfield.com
Waterfield Technologies, LLC
110 S. Hartford Ave. Ste 2502, Tulsa, OK 74120
David Baker
David.Baker@waterfield.com
Xeta Group
6555 S 57th West Ave, Tulsa, OK 74131, USA
Pierre Thyssen
pierre@thexetagroup.com
Yellow Dog
8337 Melrose Drive, Lenexa, Kansas 66214
Steve Margherita
smargherita@yellowdognetworks.com
You must reference contract number Sourcewell Contract #120122-AVY on your purchase order.