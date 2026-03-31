PEPPM Cooperative Purchasing
Unified Communication and Collaboration
Explore PEPPM Cooperative Purchasing Contract
Contract Details
Public sector entities in the United States can save time and money by purchasing from PEPPM's ready-to-use, competitively solicited contracts.
Products and Services Offered
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact:
Shannon Hinnant, Business Manager
(703) 638-9200
dshinnant@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract #
PEPPM #548362-035 (CSIU PA)
PEPPM #548722-026 (Kern County, CA)
Contract Term
Jan. 1, 2026 - Dec. 31, 2027 base period, plus one-year option to Dec 31, 2028
How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders
This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Secure Cloud
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Devices and Phones
- Professional Services
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Professional Services
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next Generation learning Tools
Authorized Resellers
To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Sales Leader, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.
Jami McIsaac
Convergent Solutions Group LLC Dba CSG Global Consulting
5185 Campus Drive, Suite 500
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Andy Branchau
ConvergeOne, Inc.
10900 Nesbitt Ave S
Bloomington, MN 5543
Mike Foglia
New Era Technologies
2 Batterymarch Park
Suite #401
Quincy, MA 02169
Mike Hochendoner
Advent Communication Systems
250 Meadowlands Blvd.
Washington, PA 15301
Questions? SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
To place an order, please reference the PEPPM Ordering Instructions for
PEPPM #548362-035 (CSIU PA) or PEPPM #548722-026 (Kern County, CA)