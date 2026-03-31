To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Sales Leader, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.

Jami McIsaac

Convergent Solutions Group LLC Dba CSG Global Consulting

5185 Campus Drive, Suite 500

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Andy Branchau

ConvergeOne, Inc.

10900 Nesbitt Ave S

Bloomington, MN 5543

Mike Foglia

New Era Technologies

2 Batterymarch Park

Suite #401

Quincy, MA 02169

Mike Hochendoner

Advent Communication Systems

250 Meadowlands Blvd.

Washington, PA 15301

Questions? SLEDcontracts@avaya.com



To place an order, please reference the PEPPM Ordering Instructions for

PEPPM #548362-035 (CSIU PA) or PEPPM #548722-026 (Kern County, CA)