PEPPM Cooperative Purchasing

Unified Communication and Collaboration 

PEPPM Unified Communications and Collaboration

Explore PEPPM Cooperative Purchasing Contract

Contract Details

Products and Services Offered

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

Authorized Resellers

Contract Details

Public sector entities in the United States can save time and money by purchasing from PEPPM's ready-to-use, competitively solicited contracts.

Products and Services Offered

Avaya LLC

www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact: 

Shannon Hinnant, Business Manager
(703) 638-9200
dshinnant@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

Contract #

PEPPM #548362-035 (CSIU PA)

PEPPM #548722-026 (Kern County, CA)

Contract Term 

Jan. 1, 2026 - Dec. 31, 2027 base period, plus one-year option to Dec 31, 2028

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

This contract offers a full suite of secure solutions for state and local governments and educators including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Secure Cloud
  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center
  • Devices and Phones
  • Professional Services


Public Safety Solutions

  • Collaboration Solutions
  • Citizen Services
  • Remote Management
  • NG911 Compliance and Awareness
  • Professional Services


Education Solutions

  • Modern Communication Platform
  • Integrated Student Contact Center Support
  • Enhanced Security and Response Capability
  • Next Generation learning Tools

Authorized Resellers

To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Sales Leader, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers.

Jami McIsaac
Convergent Solutions Group LLC Dba CSG Global Consulting
5185 Campus Drive, Suite 500
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Andy Branchau
ConvergeOne, Inc.
10900 Nesbitt Ave S
Bloomington, MN 5543

Mike Foglia
New Era Technologies
2 Batterymarch Park
Suite #401
Quincy, MA 02169

Mike Hochendoner
Advent Communication Systems
250 Meadowlands Blvd.
Washington, PA 15301

Questions? SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
 

To place an order, please reference the PEPPM Ordering Instructions for 

PEPPM #548362-035 (CSIU PA) or PEPPM #548722-026 (Kern County, CA)

 

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