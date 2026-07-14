Mission success depends on military readiness
With ever-changing mission requirements, you must have secure and seamless virtual environments and modern mobile communications that support making informed decisions and coordinating command and control of operations forces around the world.
Avaya Government Cloud achieves IL4 H certification, reinforcing our commitment to national security
Seamless communications
- Connect a distributed defense workforce, including joint and coalition forces, organizations and service providers
- Integrate legacy systems with new solutions
- Leverage simplified tools for timely and effective collaboration and increased productivity
Contact center
- Support new channels of engagement
- Implement highly reliable application platforms and redundancy options
- Provide fast, efficient self-service with agent assist as needed
Secure cloud
- Provide secure and reliable mobile communications anywhere, any time
- Enhance war-fighting capabilities and improve operational efficiency
- Obtain cost-effective and sufficient information security
Certifications
- JITC
- FedRAMP
- FIPS
- NASBO
- TAA
- TSG
- Tempest
Professional services
- Access cleared, knowledgeable, and experienced experts
- Design and integrate custom solutions
- Facilitate cloud adoptions and migration
Integrate next-gen solutions with legacy systems
Keep your investment in what’s working and modernize with our portfolio of secure, new technology: enterprise class telephony, real-time audio, video and web collaboration, voice messaging and mobility applications.
- Support legacy connections with open architecture solutions
- Provide a growth platform that embraces new capabilities
- Comply with department policy and guidance for interoperability
Support personnel in the cloud
Streamline your processes to better support defense operations. Cloud computing provides you with secure, open, converged and innovative solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, anywhere in the world.
- Build a modern, secure network that is manageable end to end
- Provide intrusion detection, prevention, and firewalling capabilities
- Meet federal mandates for information security, agile IT, mobile functionality, and reduced risk management costs
Modernizing government communications
Avaya offers a portfolio of contract vehicles to support you.
Fact Sheet
Transforming government engagement with Avaya Government Cloud
Revolutionize federal customer experiences with confidence. Learn how Avaya's secure, flexible platform helps agencies deliver modern, compliant, and relable citizen-centric services.
Brochure
Modernize the mission with confidence and uncompromising security
Security is non-negotiable for agencies. Avaya Government Cloud delivers secure, mission-ready UC and CC communications to modernize your mission with an unwavering zero-trust approach.
Blog
AI-Agnostic architecture and the future of mission communications
As AI adoption accelerates in government environments, AI-agnostic architecture helps mission communications avoid lock-in and adapt over time.