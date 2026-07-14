Mission success depends on military readiness

With ever-changing mission requirements, you must have secure and seamless virtual environments and modern mobile communications that support making informed decisions and coordinating command and control of operations forces around the world.

Avaya Government Cloud achieves IL4 H certification, reinforcing our commitment to national security

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IL4 H DoW Impact Level 4 graphic

Seamless communications

  • Connect a distributed defense workforce, including joint and coalition forces, organizations and service providers
  • Integrate legacy systems with new solutions
  • Leverage simplified tools for timely and effective collaboration and increased productivity

Contact center

  • Support new channels of engagement
  • Implement highly reliable application platforms and redundancy options
  • Provide fast, efficient self-service with agent assist as needed

Secure cloud

  • Provide secure and reliable mobile communications anywhere, any time
  • Enhance war-fighting capabilities and improve operational efficiency
  • Obtain cost-effective and sufficient information security

Certifications

  • JITC
  • FedRAMP
  • FIPS
  • NASBO
  • TAA
  • TSG
  • Tempest

Professional services

  • Access cleared, knowledgeable, and experienced experts
  • Design and integrate custom solutions
  • Facilitate cloud adoptions and migration
Avaya illustration of integration next-gen solutions with legacy systems

Integrate next-gen solutions with legacy systems

Keep your investment in what’s working and modernize with our portfolio of secure, new technology: enterprise class telephony, real-time audio, video and web collaboration, voice messaging and mobility applications.

  • Support legacy connections with open architecture solutions
  • Provide a growth platform that embraces new capabilities
  • Comply with department policy and guidance for interoperability
Avaya illustration of supporting personnel in the cloud

Support personnel in the cloud

Streamline your processes to better support defense operations. Cloud computing provides you with secure, open, converged and innovative solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, anywhere in the world.

  • Build a modern, secure network that is manageable end to end
  • Provide intrusion detection, prevention, and firewalling capabilities
  • Meet federal mandates for information security, agile IT, mobile functionality, and reduced risk management costs
Avaya illustration of modernizing government communications

Modernizing government communications

Avaya offers a portfolio of contract vehicles to support you.

GSA schedule

GSA connections II

State & local contracts

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Fact Sheet

Transforming government engagement with Avaya Government Cloud

Revolutionize federal customer experiences with confidence. Learn how Avaya's secure, flexible platform helps agencies deliver modern, compliant, and relable citizen-centric services. 

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Brochure

Modernize the mission with confidence and uncompromising security

Security is non-negotiable for agencies. Avaya Government Cloud delivers secure, mission-ready UC and CC communications to modernize your mission with an unwavering zero-trust approach.

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Blog

AI-Agnostic architecture and the future of mission communications

As AI adoption accelerates in government environments, AI-agnostic architecture helps mission communications avoid lock-in and adapt over time.

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Blog

Why impact levels are critical to the Department of War’s AI acceleration strategy

Impact Levels shape how quickly the Department of War can operationalize AI at wartime speed—especially across communications and contact center systems that can’t afford disruption.
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Talk with an expert

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