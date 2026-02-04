What customers reveal about the future of customer experience
Download the report
In 2026, the customer journey is no longer just about solving problems—it’s about creating lasting emotional resonance. In a world of automation, AI, and digital acceleration, one signal stands out across the noise:
Customers don’t just want service. They want to feel understood. Drawing from a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults, this research decodes the key emotional and behavioral signals shaping the next era of customer experience—from the need for human empathy to the expectation of AI personalization.
This report doesn’t just present data—it reveals a new map for CX transformation—one where connection is measurable, loyalty is emotional, and the contact center becomes the Connection Center.
In this new report, explore:
- Why voice still matters—and why 83% of customers say speaking to a human is critical
- How speed equals respect—and why 60% expect to talk to a live agent in 6 minutes or less
- Why AI alone isn’t enough—and how context, emotion, and memory build real trust
- What 76% of consumers mean when they say service determines brand choice
- How to turn personalization from a CRM feature into an emotional differentiator
- Why channel switching without repetition is the new customer expectation
- How Avaya Infinity enables real-time orchestration across people, platforms, and preferences