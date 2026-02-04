What customers reveal about the future of customer experience

In 2026, the customer journey is no longer just about solving problems—it’s about creating lasting emotional resonance. In a world of automation, AI, and digital acceleration, one signal stands out across the noise:

Customers don’t just want service. They want to feel understood. Drawing from a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults, this research decodes the key emotional and behavioral signals shaping the next era of customer experience—from the need for human empathy to the expectation of AI personalization.

This report doesn’t just present data—it reveals a new map for CX transformation—one where connection is measurable, loyalty is emotional, and the contact center becomes the Connection Center.