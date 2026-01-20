Research from Bain & Company confirms a staggering statistic: increasing customer retention by just 5% can boost profitability by as much as 95%. Yet, nearly one in three customers say they will leave a brand they love after just one bad experience.

For banks, that "bad experience" is almost always the request to "please repeat your information."

When a customer has to re-explain their situation, trust evaporates. The future of banking belongs to institutions that can deliver a Zero-Repeat Experience—a journey where the institution already has the proper context to be helpful, proactive, and personal.

Download this strategic brief to learn how AI-centric platforms built on open standards like Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) are enabling banks to unify data and orchestrate trust.

