Life sciences organizations are becoming increasingly digital, connected, automated, and AI-enabled.

Cloud applications, digital patient services, decentralized trials, intelligent manufacturing, analytics, automation, AI, connected laboratories, and increasingly sophisticated supply chains are changing how therapies are researched, manufactured, delivered, supported, and monitored.

But when a healthcare professional needs urgent medical information, a patient reports a potential adverse event, a manufacturing issue needs escalation, or a critical supply interruption occurs, people still need to communicate immediately.

Voice is also increasingly connected to case management, documentation, quality systems, safety databases, CRM, analytics, transcription, automation, and AI-supported workflows. That makes reliability, security, integration, voice quality, governance, and operational control more important than ever. Avaya Nexus is designed for these infrastructure-level requirements.