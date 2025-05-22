Verint
Together, Verint and Avaya help brands see AI business outcomes now
Verint is the leader in CX automation, helping brands lower costs while simultaneously elevating CX. With our flexible, modular platform, Verint’s AI-powered bots augment Avaya’s extensive contact center capabilities with additional innovative tools helping agents and supervisors excel while protecting your existing Avaya investments.
With Verint and Avaya, organizations can quickly adopt the capabilities and outcomes you need—all at your own pace.
Verint Bots
Verint Bots augments the human workforce with automation and helps brands elevate CX.
The Verint team of Bots increases agent capacity. Verint Bots can turn a customer service call into a revenue-generating opportunity. Brands can save millions each year with the Verint Open Platform, orchestrating a workforce of people and Verint bots working together to elevate customer experience.
Here are some of the Bots available to enhance your business operations.
Benefits of the Verint Partnership
Verint and Avaya are two recognized customer engagement leaders with a 20+ year strategic partnership. Our two organizations jointly serve thousands of customers, many of whom have been with us for over 10 years. The single vendor strategy, end-to-end support, and extensive experience ensure customer success.
At a Glance
Verint’s WEM and AI-powered bots work across Avaya’s flexible deployment environments - on prem, cloud, and hybrid. Organizations can add apps individually or all at once allowing you to balance your innovation journey without complications.
Business Outcomes
Verint helps brands increase CX automation, lowering costs while simultaneously elevating customer experience (CX). Brands can increase CX automation by leveraging AI-powered bots to augment the human workforce. With CX automation, both on-premises and cloud customers can quickly add bots to their existing investments to take advantage of innovation quickly, seeing AI business outcomes without migrating their existing environment.