Avaya CTO David Funck to Speak at Databricks Data + AI World Tour on November 13 at Javits Center North in New York City

Avaya Infinity Leverages Databricks for Enterprise-Grade AI Data Security, Governance at Scale

Morristown, NJ – November 11, 2025 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, today announced Chief Technology Officer David Funck will participate in a featured AI and Telecom Forum alongside Nevash Pillay, Global Head of Communications Industry, at the Databricks Data + AI World Tour. Together, Funck and Pillay will explore how organizations can harness the power of data and AI to drive operational efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate digital transformation on November 13 at Javits Center North from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST in New York City.

During the Telecom Forum, Funck will discuss Forging Unbreaking Customer Connections with the open strategy futureproofing of AI and how through the Databricks Built on Partner Program, Avaya reinforces its open architecture by integrating scalable AI and data workflows directly into the Avaya Infinity™ Platform with MCP.

In July, Avaya announced a partnership with Databricks to deliver enterprise-grade governance and data privacy at scale for the Avaya Infinity™ Platform. With Avaya and Databricks, customers have even more choice and flexibility in how they use AI and data by providing real-world context and the tools to help contact centers interact with, and bring insights from, enterprise systems. With Databricks, Avaya Infinity enables contact center agents to deliver secure, improved experiences for their customers. This collaboration empowers organizations to futureproof customer engagement by confidently deploying AI tools with fine-grained access control, audit logging, and seamless integration across structured and unstructured data sources.

“Avaya’s partnership with Databricks represents a powerful convergence of enterprise communications and data intelligence,” said David Funck, Chief Technology Officer at Avaya. “At the Databricks Data + AI World Tour, I’m honored to showcase how our joint innovation is advancing an open, future-ready approach to AI—leveraging Avaya’s open architecture and support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) in the Avaya Infinity™ Platform to integrate enterprise systems, unlock contextual insights, and power more adaptive, intelligent customer experiences.”

As part of Databricks’ Built on Program, Avaya is leading the way in the contact center through open orchestration with Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling dynamic, AI-powered customer journeys across enterprise architectures. At the upcoming Databricks Data + AI World Tour, Funck will highlight how this technology is transforming contact center agility and personalization at scale.

“David Funck’s participation in the Databricks Data + AI World Tour will offer insights on how open orchestration and AI innovation are reshaping the future of enterprise communications,” said Nevash Pillay, Global Head of Communications Industry at Databricks. “Together, we’re helping enterprises unlock the full value of their data to deliver intelligent, secure, and highly personalized customer experiences.”

To learn more about the Telecom Forum at Databricks Data + AI World Tour at 445 11th Avenue in New York City, visit the event website.