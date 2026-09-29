For organizations running Avaya Call Center Elite (CC Elite), some of the hardest work in a cloud contact center migration can be buried inside workflows that still do their jobs every day.

I’ve seen CC Elite vectors that make perfect sense to the engineers and administrators who have maintained them and look almost impenetrable to everyone else. A workflow may begin by checking whether the day is a holiday, then move to service hours. When the business is closed, it may play a specific announcement or offer voicemail. Further down the flow, variables can influence queue behavior, while staffing checks determine whether the interaction should continue toward an agent. Over time, more conditions and exceptions get added as the operation changes.

At Avaya, we see this as one of the most important distinctions between migration and modernization.

“Migration focuses on moving an existing experience. Modernization starts with understanding what the workflow is actually accomplishing.”

Once that is clear, teams can decide what deserves to carry forward and where the experience can be improved.

Before You Rebuild a CC Elite Workflow, Understand What It is Doing

When I look at a mature CC Elite vector, I am not just looking at a sequence of commands. I am looking for the business decisions hidden inside them.

Those details matter during a cloud contact center migration because reproducing the syntax does not necessarily reproduce the intent behind it. I want to understand why the workflow behaves the way it does before deciding how it should behave in Avaya Infinity.

This is why I would not treat modernization as a simple inventory exercise. Server counts and integrations are part of the picture. Some of the most consequential questions sit inside the workflows people rely on every day.

What happens after hours, and is that still the experience the business wants?

What happens when nobody is staffed to take the interaction?

Which variables carry information into later decisions in the flow?

Which prompts still reflect current products, policies, or operating hours?

Where has a workaround become part of normal operations simply because changing it felt risky?

Which pieces of logic are still doing useful work, and which ones are ready to be reconsidered?

An Avaya Infinity Workflow is Where Modernization Gets Interesting

Working through a complex CC Elite vector manually means reconstructing two layers at once. You have to understand what each command does, while also figuring out the business decision behind the sequence. Avaya’s AI-assisted modernization work is designed to reduce that discovery effort by translating supported source material into something people can read and review.

AI can identify routing logic and dependencies, then use that context to help create a visual starting point that business and technical stakeholders can review together for an Avaya Infinity workflow. I think the business-intent step is where this becomes especially useful. A line that says “go to step 10” tells me where execution moves. An explanation that says the workflow is giving an after-hours caller the option to leave a message tells me what the business is trying to accomplish.

Avaya has also been developing a broader AI-assisted workflow modernization process for Avaya Experience Portal and Orchestration Designer applications. The process analyzes supported source material and produces documentation along with Avaya Infinity workflow artifacts. Automated validation helps surface issues that still need engineering review, while customer acceptance and functional testing remain part of the migration process.

“Use AI to reduce the work of reconstructing what already exists. Keep people focused on understanding the business, validating the output, and deciding what should change.”

AI-assisted Modernization Begins with Understanding Intent

Getting an existing experience working correctly in Avaya Infinity gives the team a trusted baseline. I think the more interesting work starts when we can look at that workflow and ask how we would design it today.

Take a CC Elite menu that asks callers to press one for sales or two for service. The existing audio can come forward, so the team does not have to discard a useful prompt simply because the workflow moved. In Avaya Infinity, the same flow can use text-to-speech for content that changes frequently. Speech recognition can also sit alongside touch-tone. A caller who says “sales” or “product information” can be routed according to the intent rather than having to know which number to press.

The same opportunity shows up deeper in the workflow. Business-hours logic repeated across individual flows can be moved into a reusable subroutine and called wherever it is needed. A step that once relied only on information collected during the interaction can also validate an account number, check for an open service ticket, or retrieve relevant information from Salesforce or another connected data source before deciding what happens next.

Avaya Infinity also preserves earlier workflow versions. If a change creates an unintended result, the team can return to a previous version rather than reconstructing the workflow.

This is the kind of modernization I find useful because it begins with an experience the organization already understands. We can get the existing behavior working in Avaya Infinity, see it more clearly, and then make a deliberate decision about where changing the experience will create value.

Cloud Transformation Should Change the Pace of CX Work

I think one of the clearest signs of modernization is how quickly the business can change an experience once a need appears. Consider a two-day promotion that requires a new message in the call flow. In a traditional CC Elite environment, the request may move through an IT ticket, wait for a telecom engineer to update the vector, and then go through the work needed to record or load the announcement, test the change, and schedule the change. By the time the message reaches customers, part of the campaign window may already be gone.

Avaya Infinity changes how a request like this can be handled. An authorized contact center manager can work in the visual workflow, add the message where it belongs, set the period when it should run, and move the update through the organization’s established review process. The business gets a more direct way to manage routine experience changes without requiring every adjustment to become a vector-programming project.

The important point is not that IT suddenly disappears from customer experience. Enterprise governance, integrations, security controls, and complex workflow development still require technical expertise. The bigger opportunity is to use that expertise where it matters most instead of tying it up with routine changes that can be handled more directly.

This matters for the people maintaining CC Elite environments today, because knowledge of the vector estate can become concentrated in a small number of people. We ask customers to look at how much telecom and IT time goes into routine changes and what happens when the person who knows a critical vector best is unavailable during an urgent request. That concentration of knowledge can delay changes and make troubleshooting more difficult.

Treat the existing business logic as evidence of how the operation evolved, rather than assuming every part of it belongs in the future design. Some logic has earned its place through years of use. Some exists because of the capabilities available when the workflow was built. Other pieces may represent temporary fixes that became permanent.

Use the Cloud Move to Accelerate Innovation

Before a cloud contact center migration begins, I would document more than the systems and workflows that need to move. For each important customer journey, especially one supporting a mission-critical operation, I would capture how the workflow behaves today, who understands the reasoning behind it, and which dependencies and operational requirements must be preserved, along with why they matter.

Avaya designed Avaya Infinity so modernization can continue after the initial move. Its workflow capabilities support custom JavaScript logic when a standard flow needs something more specific. Execution data can be captured as the workflow runs, and real-time operational inputs such as expected wait time can influence decisions while the interaction is still underway. The same workflow environment can also support experiences across voice and digital channels as the organization expands beyond its original voice treatment.

I would judge the cloud move by what becomes easier to change afterward.