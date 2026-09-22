Distinguished Solution Consultant, Americas, Channel/Federal/SLED, Avaya

Brian Baumgart is a Distinguished Solution Consultant at Avaya specializing in customer engagement technology. He provides strategic consulting and enablement for Avaya channel partners, integrators, service providers, and federal, state, local, and education organizations across the Americas. He also serves as a customer experience subject-matter expert for Avaya’s Partner Community Council and user community.

Brian’s experience spans both the technology and operations sides of customer engagement. His previous roles include presales systems engineering for unified communications and contact centers at Avaya, senior IT engineering for enterprise communications projects, and launching and managing a retail contact center. He has also supervised contact center quality analysts and agent teams in the hospitality industry.

Brian earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and an MBA from Wichita State University. Before joining Avaya, he served as president of the Kansas City chapter of the International Avaya Users Group. He lives in the Phoenix area with his wife, and they have two children attending college.