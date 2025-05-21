Avaya and Verint: A Partnership Built on Experience and Innovation

In the competitive landscape of customer engagement, businesses need solutions that offer both reliability and adaptability. The partnership between Avaya and Verint provides precisely that, combining extensive experience with cutting-edge innovation to deliver comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and measurable outcomes.

Strategic Orchestration for Enhanced Outcomes

At the foundation of this partnership is Avaya Infinity™—a comprehensive enterprise CX platform designed for the AI age. Built to unify fragmented customer experiences, Avaya Infinity™ equips enterprises to evolve their contact centers into connection centers strengthening their most important relationships. Avaya Infinity™ injects modern technology including AI and intelligent orchestration into existing enterprise environments, connecting the channels, insights, technologies and workflows that together create customer and employee relationships.

Avaya Infinity excels in orchestrating customer and employee experiences through a unified platform, integrating disparate systems and leveraging AI-driven insights. With AI-driven insights and intuitive low-code/no-code workflows, the platform transforms fragmented journeys into continuous, connected experiences. This orchestration empowers businesses to deliver hyper-personalized interactions that drive satisfaction and loyalty across all touchpoints.

With Avaya Infinity™, businesses can move beyond fragmented systems to a unified ecosystem where AI agents and apps like Verint AI-powered bots work in harmony with Avaya solutions. This integration empowers enterprises to deliver hyper-personalized, transformative customer experiences that enhance satisfaction, boost engagement, and foster loyalty.

Experience and End-to-End Support from Your Team of Trusted Experts

For over 20 years, Verint applications have been embedded in the Avaya core, further reinforcing the foundation of trust and reliability. Avaya and Verint's collaboration is rooted in a common strategy that leverages decades of experience to provide end-to-end support. This strategic approach ensures that businesses benefit from seamless integration and comprehensive service of both organizations, simplifying the deployment and management of advanced CX solutions.

This extensive experience also means businesses can easily add and expand existing use cases, leveraging Verint solutions to further enhance their Avaya systems. Whether it's automating customer interactions or providing insightful quality measures, the integration of Verint AI-powered bots within Avaya Infinity makes it simpler than ever to deploy end-to-end solutions that cater to unique business needs.

Flexible Deployment Options

Avaya and Verint offer flexible deployment models, accommodating on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. This flexibility allows businesses to tailor their technology infrastructure according to strategic goals and operational needs. And for businesses who wish to transition to the cloud, the ability to retain valuable data which helps to ensure insights are leveraged effectively across their organization. Whether organizations prefer on-premises control, cloud innovation, or somewhere in between with a hybrid approach, Avaya and Verint support it all, providing the right balance for your business's journey to change.

Innovation Flexibility: Best of Breed or All-in-One

The Avaya and Verint partnership is further defined by the innovation flexibility offered to businesses. Organizations can choose between best-of-breed applications that integrate seamlessly into existing systems or opt for an all-in-one solution that consolidates various functionalities. This choice empowers businesses to adopt new tools at their own pace and customize their CX strategies while balancing the desire for innovation with operational stability. Organizations can start small, perhaps in one department and expand over time; in many cases, organizations can get up and running in 30 days and realize fast ROI.

Business Outcomes: Driving Transformation

While the flexible deployment models offered by Avaya's platform are valuable, equally important is the capability to orchestrate Verint AI-powered bots across all customer touchpoints. This orchestration enables businesses to surpass traditional engagement methods and create a unified and dynamic ecosystem where both customer and employee experiences are optimized.

The Avaya and Verint partnership empowers businesses to achieve measurable outcomes by transforming customer engagement strategies. Through the integration of Verint AI-powered bots within Avaya Infinity, enterprises can:

Boost Efficiency: Automate workflows and processes, reducing operational costs and freeing up human agents for more complex tasks.

Enhance Customer Retention: Deliver hyper-personalized experiences that increase customer satisfaction and foster loyalty.

Elevate Employee Satisfaction: Streamline workflows and eliminate inefficiencies, allowing employees to focus on impactful engagements.

The Avaya and Verint partnership offers a comprehensive solution that combines ease of integration, flexible deployment, and strategic orchestration. By transforming how businesses interact with their customers, this collaboration is setting the standard for future-ready CX strategies. Discover how Avaya and Verint can empower your organization to innovate, scale, and thrive in the modern business landscape. Visit Avaya.com to learn more.