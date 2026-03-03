Senior Content Strategist, Avaya

Amanda Krupa is a Senior Content Strategist at Avaya specializing in regulated and mission-critical communications infrastructure. With more than two decades of experience across healthcare, public policy, and enterprise communications, she develops strategic narratives that align technology modernization with operational, regulatory, and governance requirements.

Prior to Avaya, Amanda supported national communications initiatives at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and held leadership roles at the American Health Information Management Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Her research on digital accessibility and health information access has informed federal policy and accessibility standards.

Amanda holds a Master of Science in health communication from Boston University, a post-graduate certificate in medical writing and editing from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in English from Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame.