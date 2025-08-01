Protecting national security

A dynamically changing threat environment calls for modern, agile technology and cloud solutions to secure the flow of critical information among intelligence agencies, defense and military organizations, and authorized officials. Avaya digitally transforms how your entire workforce collaborates.

Secure cloud

  • Provide secure and reliable mobile communications anywhere, any time
  • Enhance intelligence capabilities and improve operational efficiency
  • Implement on-premise or hybrid FedRAMP-compliant secure cloud solutions

Seamless communications

  • Keep intelligence community relationships private
  • Integrate legacy systems with new solutions
  • Simplify collaboration over one easily accessible hub with unparalleled audio quality and security

Contact center

  • Support new channels of engagement
  • Implement highly reliable application platforms and redundancy options

Certifications

  • JITC
  • FedRAMP
  • FIPS
  • NASBO
  • TAA
  • TSG
  • Tempest

Professional services

  • Access cleared, knowledgeable, and experienced experts
  • Design and integrate custom solutions
  • Facilitate cloud adoptions and migration

Implement in-depth security

Intelligence agencies need a comprehensive approach to securing their communications infrastructure.

  • Mitigate intrusion and fraud risks with secure digital solutions designed specifically for the Federal Government
  • Comply with Federal NIST, agency, and market-specific security requirements
  • Receive professional services and support from cleared personnel throughout your solution’s lifecycle

Ensure the flow of intelligence

Seamlessly integrate unified capabilities to meet communications requirements whenever and wherever needed.

  • Build a reliable virtual environment that can ensure the right information gets to the right people at the right time
  • Improve productivity and efficiency by optimizing the use of next generation technologies to support intelligence community operations
  • Implement highly reliable application platforms and redundancy options

Unlock the power of cloud

Move your unified communications to the cloud at your own pace.

  • Implement on-premise or hybrid FedRAMP-compliant secure cloud solutions
  • Connect powerful voice, messaging, and collaboration tools at any time, from anywhere, on any device
  • Integrate siloed communication functions into a cloud-based platform

Modernizing government communications

Avaya offers a portfolio of contract vehicles to support you in purchasing Avaya UCaaS.

GSA schedule

GSA connections II

State & local contracts

 

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