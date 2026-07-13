Avaya and C1 Extend Multiyear Strategic Partnership

MORRISTOWN, NJ and BLOOMINGTON, MN – July 14, 2026 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, and C1, a global technology solutions provider, today announced the extension of their multiyear strategic partnership. This renewal underscores the companies’ shared commitment to strengthen and modernize enterprise contact centers and mission-critical communications.

Together, Avaya Infinity® and Avaya Nexus™ form the backbone of Avaya’s next-generation communications strategy. As a premier global partner, C1 delivers and supports both of these leading-edge platforms, helping organizations choose the right path for their operations. Avaya Infinity goes beyond the traditional contact center, orchestrating AI, the customer journey, employee workflows, and interactions with business systems together for more connected experiences, while Avaya Nexus provides mission-critical voice with unmatched precision, resiliency, and compliance. Built for the AI era, these platforms empower enterprises to unlock the power of AI to enhance customer outcomes, while offering the deployment flexibility—on-premises, cloud, and hybrid—needed to protect existing investments and deliver enduring business value.

This builds upon a longstanding relationship between C1 and Avaya, and reflects continued alignment around the innovation needs of complex enterprises. Together, the companies guide organizations as they strategically evolve their communications infrastructure and adopt advanced capabilities that support more connected customer and employee experiences.

“C1 has long been an integral part of Avaya’s partner ecosystem, and we are excited to continue building on that relationship and delivering customer value,” said Marylou “ML” Maco, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer at Avaya. “Our customers are looking for trusted paths to modernize while preserving the reliability, flexibility and control their businesses depend on. The extension of this partnership will help our teams fully meet customers where they are today, and accelerate their plans to deliver the next generation of customer experience.”

By combining C1’s deep expertise in enterprise communications and AI-enhanced managed services through C1Advantage™ with Avaya’s enterprise communications and customer experience solutions, the companies will continue to guide organizations in achieving meaningful business outcomes while modernizing and optimizing their customer and employee experiences. As one of Avaya’s most experienced partners, C1 brings decades of implementation, integration, and lifecycle management expertise to help customers across healthcare, financial services, education, government and other highly regulated, mission-critical environments deploy secure, reliable, scalable, and AI-enabled communications solutions with confidence.

“Avaya remains a key technology partner for so many of the organizations we serve, and we are pleased to extend our partnership,” said Leigh Juul, Chief Revenue Officer of C1. “Our focus and passion is helping customers modernize in ways that are practical, secure and designed to deliver measurable business outcomes. We look forward to continuing our work to help customers take advantage of Avaya Infinity, Avaya Nexus and the broader innovation opportunities ahead to drive operational efficiencies and business success.”

The extended partnership between the two companies opens even greater possibilities ahead with Avaya Infinity and Avaya Nexus for organizations navigating their modernization journey.