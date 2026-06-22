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Avaya: Interview With Head of Product Management – Apps Sarita Fernandes About The Cloud Communications Platform
Avaya provides cloud communications and workstream collaboration services, specializing in unified communications (UCaaS) and AI-powered contact center (CCaaS) platforms that help businesses manage employee and customer experiences. Pulse 2.0 interviewed Avaya’s Head of Product Management— Apps, Sarita Fernandes, to learn more. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.