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Avaya partnered with avatarin to connect communication software with physical robots
Avaya partnered with avatarin to connect communication software with physical robots. The product combines human workers with autonomous agents to manage customer service tasks in physical locations. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.