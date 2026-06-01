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Avaya and avatarin Redefine the Customer Journey with Agentic and Physical AI
By leveraging the Avaya Infinity platform, avatarin is bridging the gap between digital support and physical presence. The collaboration enables the orchestration of AI-powered social robots alongside traditional chat and voice channels, creating a unified “tandem care” approach for sectors including travel, retail, and government services. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.