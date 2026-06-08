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Avaya Infinity® Pairs with avatarin Robots to Create Customer Experiences that Unite Agentic AI, Physical AI and Humans Across Channels
avatarin leverages Avaya tandem care approach and new Avaya Infinity capabilities to pioneer physical AI deployments in travel, government, and retail. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.