Avaya Infinity Pairs with avatarin Robots to Create Customer Experiences that Unite Agentic AI, Physical AI and Humans Across Channels

Avaya announced that avatarin Inc., a Tokyo-based startup spun off from ANA Holdings Inc. that focuses on developing AI and robotics, selected Avaya Infinity to modernize its communications ecosystem. This unique customer experience application seamlessly orchestrates AI-powered social robots with chat and phone. Leveraging Avaya’s tandem care approach and new Avaya Infinity capabilities, avatarin ensures a consistent experience for collaborative AI and human support across digital and physical environments including airline reservation desks, local government service counters, and retail floors. Read the full article.