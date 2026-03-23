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Avaya Unveils Nexus Mission-Critical Voice Platform for Critical Communications
Avaya has announced Avaya Nexus, built for always-on reliability, high-fidelity voice clarity, and hardened security for organizations in mission-critical environments where voice communications downtime is not an option. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.