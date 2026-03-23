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Can Avaya Nexus Redefine Mission-Critical Voice as a Strategic Asset?
Avaya’s launch of Nexus™ targets a persistent gap in mission-critical voice for regulated sectors, where cloud-first hype often collides with real-world risk tolerance and regulatory mandates. By positioning Nexus™ as both cloud-native and on-premises ready, Avaya is betting that secure, always-on voice infrastructure will become a board-level strategic asset, not just a back-office utility. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.