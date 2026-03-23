Newsroom
Avaya Nexus™: Announcing The Security-First Voice Platform For Mission Critical Teams
Avaya Nexus™ is purpose-built for high-security organizations that prioritize reliability, resiliency, compliance, voice call quality, and scalability over standard unified communications capabilities. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.