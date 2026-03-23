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Avaya Announces Avaya Nexus™ Mission-Critical Voice Platform for Critical Communications in Highly Regulated Industries
As organizations reaffirm preference for on-premises and hybrid strategies, Avaya Nexus™ delivers secure, zero-downtime communications for environments including government, healthcare, financial and emergency services. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.