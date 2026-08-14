Head of AI and Machine Learning, Avaya

Vijay Thangella is Head of AI and Machine Learning at Avaya, where he focuses on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to enterprise customer experience and modernization challenges. His work spans Agentic AI, Generative AI, Workflow automation, Data, Analytics, and enterprise AI.

Vijay brings more than 20 years of experience across AI and Machine learning, Data, Analytics, cloud, and enterprise technology. Throughout his career, he has guided numerous organizations through their digital transformation journeys by adapting cutting-edge AI technologies. Notably, he has repeatedly scaled multiple AI/ML practices from the ground up, led global cross-functional teams to deliver traditional and modern AI applications, pioneered early data science initiatives, and been instrumental in building multiple AI startups while translating the latest research into real-world technological modernization.