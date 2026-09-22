CEO, Cisne

Natalie Perez is CEO of Cisne, developing AI-native Workforce Management solutions for contact centers. With three decades spanning operations and technology across enterprise and BPO environments, she brings proven expertise from healthcare, financial services, retail, energy, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals.

As CEO at Cisne, Perez leads the development of AI-native Workforce Management solutions that empower contact center leaders. Her three-decade career spans operations and technology roles across enterprise contact centers and BPOs, working with industry-leading organizations in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, energy, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals. Natalie is dedicated to equipping organizations with the intelligence and tools needed to deliver exceptional service.