Avaya Aura® 10.3 Gives Enterprises a Secure, Long-Term Path to Modernize

New release strengthens security, updates core infrastructure and gives Avaya Aura customers support and planning certainty

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Aug. 4, 2026 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, today announced Avaya Aura® 10.3, the latest release of its enterprise voice and unified communications platform. The release gives large enterprises and government agencies a secure, supported path to modernize the communications environments they depend on without prematurely replacing proven technology or introducing unnecessary operational disruption.

Organizations running complex communications environments face growing pressure to keep infrastructure current, address evolving security requirements and simplify operations. At the same time, replacing systems that connect users, locations, devices and critical services can introduce significant cost, complexity and risk. Avaya Aura 10.3 enables organizations to address that challenge by strengthening protections for business-critical operations, aligning the platform with current enterprise infrastructure standards and making upgrades and ongoing administration more efficient.

“Enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between operational stability and rapid innovation,” said Tony Lama, SVP and GM of Avaya Software. “Avaya Aura 10.3 bridges that gap. It gives our customers the confidence to modernize on their own terms, protecting their ecosystem today while unlocking capabilities for tomorrow.”

That practical flexibility is already helping channel partners address their customers' core priorities.

"When we recommend Avaya Aura to our enterprise customers, they’re looking for two things: absolute reliability and a clear path forward,” said Bob King, EVP of Network Solutions Group at Alliance Technology Group. “This updated version of Avaya Aura makes that conversation easier because it shows our customers that they can strengthen their security and modernize their existing tech stack.”

Key updates in Avaya Aura 10.3 include:

Stronger security and compliance including JITC certification: Avaya Aura 10.3 continues Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification, demonstrating that the release meets stringent cybersecurity and interoperability requirements for U.S. federal and military communications environments. The release also implements 4096-bit RSA keys for certificates, extends Trellix antivirus support to JITC-compliant environments and updates key third-party software components.

Avaya Aura 10.3 continues Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification, demonstrating that the release meets stringent cybersecurity and interoperability requirements for U.S. federal and military communications environments. The release also implements 4096-bit RSA keys for certificates, extends Trellix antivirus support to JITC-compliant environments and updates key third-party software components. Support for current enterprise infrastructure: An upgrade to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.6 and support for VMware ESXi 9.x help customers align Avaya Aura deployments with modern operating system, server and virtualization standards. These updates improve long-term compatibility while allowing organizations to continue building on their existing Avaya Aura environments.

Avaya Aura 10.3 is expected to be generally available Sept. 28, 2026. Customers can contact their Avaya account representative or authorized Avaya partner for additional information and upgrade planning.