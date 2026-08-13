Avaya Appoints Jeff Clarke as Chief Executive Officer; Patrick Dennis to Serve as Executive Chair

Seasoned technology and software executive to lead company’s next chapter with continued focus on strengthening customer connections through innovation

MORRISTOWN, N.J., August 3, 2026 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, today announced that Jeff Clarke has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Patrick Dennis, who will serve as Executive Chair.

Mr. Clarke is a seasoned executive with more than three decades of leadership experience across enterprise software and technology businesses. He joins Avaya from Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the insurance industry, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Clarke has previously served as CEO of a number of leading software companies, including Doxim, a customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets and Travelport, the intelligent infrastructure powering modern travel retail. Additionally, he has held a range of senior operating and financial roles for industry-leading technology companies including Chief Operating Officer at CA Technologies, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Hewlett-Packard, and Chief Financial Officer at Compaq Computer.

Mr. Clarke also brings extensive board leadership experience, having served on the boards of Autodesk, Red Hat, Orbitz, and Compuware, among others.

"Jeff is a highly accomplished technology executive with a proven track record of leading and growing complex global software and technology businesses," said Patrick Bartels, Chair of the Avaya Board of Directors. "He brings deep operational expertise, a customer-centric mindset, and extensive experience driving innovation and transformation at scale. As Avaya builds on its momentum, the Board is confident Jeff’s leadership will help advance the company's long-term growth and strengthen its position in enterprise communications."

“On behalf of the Board, I would also like to sincerely thank Patrick Dennis for his leadership and contributions to Avaya. Since his appointment in 2024, Patrick has led the successful execution of the strategic plan he and the Board established together – including deepening engagement with customers, launching Avaya Infinity and Avaya Nexus, and advancing AI capabilities to enable real-time insight and human-AI collaboration. At the same time, he has helped drive enhanced financial and operating performance during his tenure. With this strong foundation in place, the Board and Patrick agree this is a natural moment to bring in new leadership to support Avaya’s next phase of growth. We are grateful for Patrick’s ongoing partnership as he transitions to the Executive Chair role and look forward to continuing to benefit from his insight and experience,” continued Mr. Bartels.

“Avaya is a trusted partner for leading global organizations looking to translate customer interactions into connections that drive real value, and I’m excited to join the company as Chief Executive Officer,” said Mr. Clarke. “Having worked at a range of global software and technology businesses over the course of my career, I’ve seen firsthand how the strongest, most enduring companies are those that invest in innovation to meet their customers where they want to be, not just where they are. Avaya has done this for years, bringing leading-edge solutions to help companies in the most complex enterprise environments develop lasting customer relationships. I look forward to working alongside this talented team as we build on that foundation and capitalize on the opportunities across the enterprise communications landscape.”