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Avaya Sets Its Sights on 2026, Highlighting 'AI Orchestration' to Enhance Enterprise Communications Without Requiring System Overhauls
Avaya, a leading provider of communications technology and customer experience (CX) systems, has revealed its growth direction and strategy for 2026, focusing on supporting large organizations and government agencies in modernizing their communication systems according to their individual readiness, without needing to completely overhaul or replace their existing infrastructure. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.