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Avaya Connects Physical AI, Digital Channels and Human Care
In this Technology Reseller News podcast, Doug Green speaks with Tony Lama, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Avaya Software, about how Avaya is extending customer experience beyond the traditional contact center. Listen to the podcast.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.