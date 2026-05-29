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Avaya Infinity Pairs with avatarin Robots for AI Customer Experience
avatarin selects Avaya Infinity to orchestrate AI-powered social robots with chat and phone across travel, government, and retail. Avaya introduces out-of-the-box real-time insights, Tandem Care (AI agents augment human agents with MCP), and Delta Sharing for zero-copy data access.
Read more at TechIntelPro
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.