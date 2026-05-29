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Avaya updates Avaya Infinity with CX-centric features
Avaya introduced new capabilities for Avaya Infinity which include out-of-the-box, real-time insights for customer experience (CX) business managers, support for human and AI agent collaboration in what Avaya calls “tandem care,” and access to customer data for other departments within an organization via Delta Sharing.
Read more on no jitter (Informa TechTarget)
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.