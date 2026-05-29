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Avaya Infinity Launches Tandem Care, Real-time Insights, and Delta Sharing for Physical AI Integration
Enterprise software platform Avaya announced that Tokyo-based AI and robotics startup avatarin Inc. chose Avaya Infinity® to orchestrate AI-powered social robots with chat and phone.
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About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.