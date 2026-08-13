Newsroom
Avaya Nexus™: Two Platform Bets and the Question Behind the Announcement
On March 18, 2026, Avaya announced Avaya Nexus™, a mission-critical voice platform built for regulated and high-security environments including government agencies, healthcare systems, emergency services, and financial institutions. The platform promises always-on reliability, hardened security, high-fidelity voice, and a cloud-native architecture that can run on Azure, Google Cloud Platform, or local deployments. Availability is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. Read the full article.
About Avaya
Avaya is an enterprise software leader that helps the world’s largest organizations and government agencies forge unbreakable connections.
Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.