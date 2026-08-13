Avaya Nexus: Two Platform Bets and the Question Behind the Announcement

On March 18, 2026, Avaya announced Avaya Nexus™, a mission-critical voice platform built for regulated and high-security environments including government agencies, healthcare systems, emergency services, and financial institutions. The platform promises always-on reliability, hardened security, high-fidelity voice, and a cloud-native architecture that can run on Azure, Google Cloud Platform, or local deployments. Availability is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. Read the full article.