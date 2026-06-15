Key Takeaways:

Avaya’s Director of CX Transformation shares GovExperience Summit 2026 takeaways on connecting government CX to mission outcomes.

Context has to move with the constituent journey, from the first contact to the system, workflow, or team responsible for the next action.

Speakers from VA, Charles County Government, DISA, and GAO point to four modernization priorities: impact-based service design, mission-linked metrics, governed AI, and phased change across hybrid and legacy environments.

At GovExperience Summit 2026, recently hosted by Carahsoft in Reston, Virginia, I had the chance to hear from public-sector leaders working through the practical realities of customer experience, digital service, AI, cloud modernization, measurement, and mission delivery.

Leaders from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Charles County Government, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and other public-sector organizations kept coming back to the work behind the experience: how agencies move requests forward, preserve context, measure progress, and make sure service improvements support the mission.

As agencies adopt more AI and digital service tools, a polished interaction can still fall short when the next step is a PDF download, a mail-in form, a disconnected process, or a manual handoff. Government CX improves when the service moment connects to the workflow, data, employee, or system that can move the request forward.

Mission Outcomes Are the Real Measure of Service

One of the clearest examples came from Dr. Lynda Davis, Chief Veterans Experience Officer at VA. She described the agency’s work around a simple test: “Is this going to make a difference?”

The question matters in government because the interaction is rarely the full experience. A veteran may start with a phone call, a website visit, a form, a benefits question, an appointment issue, or a caregiver need. The service experience depends on what happens after that first contact.

Dr. Davis spoke about the range of needs VA has to support. Some veterans are comfortable using digital tools. Others may need paper, phone support, or personal guidance from VA staff. Even when the front-end experience improves, Dr. Davis noted, older systems and internal workflows can still create siloed experiences on the back end.

For a veteran calling about an appointment, benefit, prescription, or caregiver need, better CX shows up in the handoff. The agent understands why the person reached out. The next team can see what has already happened. The veteran does not have to repeat the same details or start over in another channel. The service moment moves forward because the context moves with it.

Davis also framed the veteran journey as lifelong, from the first time someone raises their right hand to the support their family may continue to receive after that veteran is memorialized. A journey that long has to carry context across channels, teams, and systems so each step builds on the last.

Government Contact Center Modernization Starts With Context

This is where contact center modernization becomes more than a technology upgrade.

Dr. Davis pointed to 1-800-MyVA411, VA’s main information line, as an example of the scale and complexity agencies have to manage. Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors may call with questions about benefits, appointments, prescriptions, services, or the next step in a process.

At that scale, routing the call is only part of the work.

The agent needs enough context to understand the person’s situation, what has already happened, and what should happen next. The agency needs a way to carry that context into the workflow, team, or system responsible for the next action.

Without that continuity, the burden shifts back to the person seeking help. They have to repeat the story, re-explain the need, or navigate another handoff without knowing whether the last interaction moved anything forward.

The more connected context becomes, the less government service depends on the person being served to hold the journey together.

Public Impact Has to Match Agency Intent

Renesha Miles, Chief Equity and Access Officer for Charles County Government, brought a local-government perspective to the conversation. Charles County serves more than 170,000 residents in Southern Maryland, near the Washington, D.C. region, where public service has to work across different communities, needs, expectations, and levels of access.

Miles emphasized that good intent is not enough when the service doesn’t work for the people being served. A form may meet a requirement. A portal may add access. A contact center script may create consistency. The real test is whether people can complete the next step.

She connected government CX to accessibility, communication, workforce support, and the reality that people may need different forms of help to reach the same expectation. A resident may need plain-language instructions. A caregiver may need help understanding what comes next. A public employee may need accessible tools, clearer guidance, or context at the right moment.

Government CX improves when agencies can see the gap between what they meant to do and what people actually experienced, then use that insight to make the process work better.

Activity is Different From Progress

Barbara Morton, Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer at VA, sharpened the measurement conversation around the risks agencies manage every day. Operational measures help leaders understand volume, demand, staffing, and speed, but they create blind spots when they stand alone.

An agency can count calls answered, appointments scheduled, claims processed, and digital forms completed. Those numbers show activity inside the system. They do not always show whether the service worked for the person trying to get help.

A million calls handled means little when the process behind those calls still takes seven days. A portal submission loses value when the person still has to call back for status. An AI interaction falls short when it improves containment while leaving more complicated needs unresolved.

Vijay D’Souza, Director of Information Technology and Cybersecurity at GAO, added the governance side of the same conversation. Agencies need to define what success looks like, link performance metrics to mission goals, and keep monitoring technology once it is in use.

Shared responsibility becomes more important as AI, cloud, automation, and digital service tools become more central to government operations. A deployment can look successful on paper and still miss the mission result.

Better metrics connect the technology action to the mission result. The focus shifts from calls handled to calls resolved, from activity completed to time reduced, services completed, cases advanced, and trust improved.

Modernization Works Best in Phases

John Hale, Chief of Product Management and Development at DISA, grounded the modernization conversation in the realities agencies face every day.

Government cloud modernization rarely happens in one move. Agencies have to balance legacy services, on-premises data, private cloud, commercial cloud, security requirements, mission needs, workforce readiness, and the systems that already support daily operations.

For many agencies, modernization starts with a hybrid model that connects legacy services, on-premises data, private cloud, and commercial cloud in ways that support the mission and limit unnecessary risk.

Customer experience modernization follows the same logic. A repeated handoff. A manual status check. A form that starts online and ends in paper. A workflow where an employee has to rekey data or chase information across systems. These problems give agencies a practical place to begin.

This is the “don’t eat the entire elephant” takeaway. Automate one process. Connect one handoff. Give one team better context. Prove the value, then scale.

Focused improvements can grow into a broader modernization path. Agencies can preserve the systems still doing important work while adding secure cloud, AI, automation, analytics, and digital service capabilities in phases.

Government modernization gains traction when agencies solve real operational problems first, show measurable value, and grow capability over time.

Connect the Service Moment to the Work Behind It

Taken together, the summit conversations pointed to a bigger requirement for government CX. The service moment has to stay connected to the mission action that follows.

Agencies need a connective layer that helps information move from the first interaction into the workflow, system, person, or decision point that advances the mission.

A call, chat, form, message, or AI-assisted exchange is only the beginning. The value comes when context moves with the request, supports the employee, guides the next action, and helps the agency understand whether the service actually worked.

For decades, Avaya has supported the government communications and contact center environments that agencies rely on to serve the public, maintain continuity, and support mission operations.

Avaya Infinity fits into this conversation by helping organizations connect omnichannel engagement, data capture, AI assistance, routing, analytics, and workflows across complex environments. For agencies, the goal is to connect the journey while continuing to work with the systems and processes they already depend on, so AI, automation, and human support can work together without losing context.

As Dr. Davis reminded us,

"Technology is no replacement for human interaction. You can’t outsource empathy."

Modernization should give public servants more room for the moments where judgment, trust, and empathy matter most.