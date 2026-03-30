Reza Kamran

Senior Manager, Product Marketing, Avaya

Reza is a visionary B2B SaaS marketing leader with deep expertise in cloud, network, and AI-driven technologies. He is known for transforming complex technical products into clear, outcome-driven strategies that accelerate revenue growth, strengthen brand presence, and elevate the digital experience for both employees and customers. His career spans product marketing and product management leadership roles, giving him a unique blend of business acumen and applied technical expertise.

Currently, Reza heads up product marketing for the Avaya Infinity Platform, the company’s flagship AI-powered contact center solution, helping redefine global customer experience for its enterprise customers. His responsibilities span the full go-to-market lifecycle, partnering with product management on innovation and prioritization, shaping compelling messaging and positioning, enabling global sales teams, and driving demand generation through content, campaigns, and thought leadership initiatives.



Previously, Reza served as Group Director of Product Marketing at Mitel, leading strategy for the company’s $500M customer base. He drove global partner and customer programs focused on cross-sell and upsell opportunities across cloud, telecom, and AI solutions with a focus on UC and CC offerings. Earlier at Mitel, as Senior Director of Product Marketing for its $250M cloud communications portfolio, he managed a team of nine, shaping cloud strategy, launching products, and delivering competitive intelligence, messaging, and sales enablement for global markets.



Before Mitel, Reza was Senior Director of Product Marketing at Intermedia, where he spearheaded GTM launches for its $130M white-labeled cloud communications platform. He crafted messaging, pricing strategies, competitive positioning, and adoption programs serving over 6,000 managed service provider partners.

Earlier in his career, Reza held leadership roles at RingCentral and 8x8, where he drove product strategies and positioning for the enterprise and wholesale service provider markets. His foundation in product management was established at TELUS, where he oversaw the company’s $650 million IP Access Network and led teams delivering cloud, internet, and enterprise mobility solutions to a diverse customer base.

Across his career, Reza has consistently excelled at uniting technology and business strategy to deliver measurable results, whether scaling enterprise cloud portfolios, enabling global sales teams, or driving adoption of AI and communications solutions across SMB and enterprise markets worldwide.