Global Vice President, Marketing, Avaya

Candace Sheitelman is Global Vice President of Marketing at Avaya, leading a stellar team that thrives at the intersection of brand, pipeline, and transformation. She's spent the last 25 years scaling B2B tech organizations and loves building the teams, partnerships, and infrastructure that make growth stick.

Outside of work, you will find her nose in her Kindle, hopefully somewhere near the ocean or the mountains. She lives in Hollywood, FL, with her husband, two teenage sons, and Naya, the pandemic puppy and only other girl in the house, for whom she is endlessly grateful.