Unified Communications: Not All Seats Are the Same
Unified Communications is often treated as single category. Avaya CEO Patrick Dennis argues it shouldn’t be. Communications that happen in hospitals, government agencies, or with regard to public safety often carry the weight of being mission-critical, more so than everyday workplace collaboration. As unified communications evolves, one thing remains constant: critical communications infrastructure matters to the well-being of our communities. Avaya is committed to delivering a complete, integrated solution to the customers who depend on it.