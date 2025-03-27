アバイアがトランスフォーメーションの加速と資本構成の強化に着手
- 約7億8,000万ドルのコミッティド·ファイナンシングを確保。この新たな資金により業界随一のクラウド型コミュニケーション製品群への投資を加速
- 負債の75%以上を削減し現金保有と流動性を大幅に増加する契約に合意
- 圧倒的多数のファイナンシャル·ステイクホルダーの指示を受けた、プレパッケージ型チャプター11手続による迅速な財務再編手続を開始
- 60日から90日の間で手続きは完了見込み。その間のベンダー·サプライヤー·従業員への支払いは通常通り
- Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentralのさらなる成功を目指し、RingCentral社との戦略的パートナーシップを延長·拡張
ニュージャージー州モリスタウン(BUSINESS WIRE) – コミュニケーション＆コラボレーション高度化ソリューションのグローバルリーダーであるAvaya Holdings Corp.（ニューヨーク証券取引所：AVYA；以下、「アバイア」）は本日、アバイアの担保付の貸し手のうちの90%以上という圧倒的多数の支持に基づき、再編支援契約（Restructuring Support Agreement；以下、「財務再編」）を締結したと発表しました。この財務再編を実施することで、現在継続中のアバイアの事業トランスフォーメーションを加速し、革新的なクラウドベースのコミュニケーション製品群に投資するための能力を高め、さらには会社を長期的な成功へと位置づけることが可能となります。
財務再編の完了により、会社の総負債を約34億ドルから約8億ドルへと75%以上削減することができます。加えて、アバイアの現金保有の大幅な増加と流動性ポジションの強化により、手続完了後のバランスシートではネットレバレッジ比率は１倍未満となることが期待できます。既に圧倒的多数のファイナンシャル·ステイクホルダーの支持を得ていることにより、アバイアは、この財務再編が迅速に実施され、上記のようなバランスシートにおけるレバレッジ解消が60日から90日以内に完了すると予測しています。これら一連のアクションはアバイアの顧客、チャネル及び戦略パートナー、サプライヤー、ベンダー、そして従業員に影響を与えることはありません。
アバイアの社長兼最高経営責任者であるアラン·マサレク氏は以下のように述べます： 「私は、アバイアの持つ象徴的なブランド価値、全世界的なカスタマー実績、巨大なパートナー·エコシステム、大規模に展開されているコミュニケーション基盤、そして素晴らしいチーム、これらのパワーを解き放つ手助けとなりたいという思いでアバイアに加わりました。これらの偉大なる土台の上で、私たちは、サブスクリプション及びクラウドとして提供されるサービスに基づく競争力ある製品戦略を確立しながら、また、アバイアのエコシステムにより良い貢献をもたらす業務効率化を実現しながら、野心的なビジネスモデル変革を先がけて実現する上での重要な前進を遂げました。アバイアの資本構成の強化は私たちの変革を完遂するための重要な一歩であるとともに、私たちは、私たち自身の成功への投資を可能にする相当量の現金保有を含む、業界の中でも最強水準のバランスシートを持つ、充分な資本力のある会社として前に進むことができることに期待を膨らませています。」
大幅に改善された資金調達力により、クラウドで提供されるコンタクトセンター向けオファリングであるAvaya Experience Platformを含む顧客向けの革新的なコミュニケーション製品·ソリューション·サービスへの投資を、会社として加速していきます。
マサレク氏はこう続けます： 「私たちは、アバイアの事業、ブランド、そして将来の機会が持つ素晴らしい価値を認識していただいた投資家の皆様の力強い支援に感謝します。私は、継続して信頼を寄せて頂いている顧客やパートナー、そして揺るぎない集中を保って、優れたサービスやサポートを顧客に提供しているアバイアのチームメンバーに感謝します。この財務強化によって、私たちは顧客への価値提供のためにイノベーションを加速し、最先端かつ長期観点に基づく製品ロードマップに基づき実行していくための理想的な立ち位置を得ることができます。」
財務再編を効率的に実施するために、アバイア及びその米国内の関連企業本日、自発的かつ事前に準備·合意されたプレパッケージ型チャプター11手続を米国テキサス州南部地区倒産裁判所に申請しました。（広報追記：日本アバイアを含む米国以外のアバイア関連企業については申請の対象外です。）この手続期間において、アバイアは顧客·パートナーに対しては、その卓越したコミュニケーション·ソリューション、サービス、およびサポートを中断無く、通常通り提供し続けます。
アバイアは、Apollo Global Management, Inc.社、Brigade Capital Management, LP社、その他が率いる投資家グループからの5億ドルの新規のターム·ローンと、Citi社が率いる銀行団からの1億2,800万ドルの動産·債権担保融資（ABL facility）とからなる、合計6億2,800万ドルのDIPファイナンスによる資金調達のコミットメントを獲得しました。裁判所が管理するプロセスからアバイアが脱却し再生する時には、これら5億ドルの新規のターム·ローン及び1億2,800万ドルの動産·債権担保融資はエグジット·ファシリティーとして一本化されます。加えて、この財務再編の一環として、投資家グループのうち複数社から、プロセス完了の際の完全担保の債務権の提供に基づく1億5,000万ドルの追加の新規融資の確約を得ました。これら約7億8,000万ドルの新たに確約された融資（コミッティド·ファイナンシング）と、現在保有する現金、および継続中の事業から得られる現金とを合わせることで、再編手続きおよびそれ以降においても、アバイアを支えるに十分な流動性がもたらされることが期待されます。
この裁判所が管理するプロセスの期間においてもその事業を支えるために、アバイアは従業員給与や福利厚生の中断の無い継続的な支払いなどを含めた幾つかの慣習的なな申立を倒産裁判所に対して提出しました。財務再編契約の条項に従い、アバイアの全てのベンダーやサプライヤーについても、商品やサービスの提供時期に関わらず、全ての金額が支払われます。米国以外のアバイア関連会社のベンダーやサプライヤーについては、通常通り支払いが行われます。
RingCentralとのグローバルな戦略的パートナーシップの拡大
アバイアは同日、2019年にAvaya Cloud Office® by RingCentralを導入·発売するために締結されたRingCentral, Inc.社とのグローバルな戦略的パートナーシップについて、これを延長し拡張したことを発表しました。
アバイアは引き続き、当社独自のマルチテナント型クラウドPBXソリューションであるAvaya Cloud Officeの提供地域において、直販およびパートナー販売の総代理店として活動します。また、このパートナーシップを拡張し、追加的な市場進出戦略の概念を付加することで、AvayaがAvaya Cloud Officeを当社のインストールベースに直接販売することが可能となります。加えて、アバイアはAvaya Cloud Officeの販売に伴い現金報酬を得るとともに、財務再編と関連して、Ring Centralが保有していたアバイアの優先株は無効となります。
マサレク氏は付け加えます： 「RingCentralとのパートナーシップの延長、拡張、そして強化は、市場で優位なマルチテナント型クラウドPBX商材を、より広範囲なコミュニケーション·ソリューションの一式として顧客に提供することが可能となり、私たちはこれを嬉しく思います。当社は、Avaya Cloud Officeの実績を積み重ね、顧客のビジネス要件に合ったスピードで、シームレスなクラウド機能の採用を引き続きサポートしていきたいと考えています。」
追加情報について
アバイアについての裁判所が管理する手続きについてはwww.AvayaRestructuringInfo.com で参照できます。裁判所における訴訟やその他の情報はアバイアのクレームエージェントであるクルツマン·カーソン·コンサルタンツ（KCC）www.kccllc.net/avaya において、または電話連絡先：KCC toll-free at 877-709-4751 または米国およびカナダ以外からは424-236–7231 にお問合せ頂くことが可能です。
顧問
アバイアの法律顧問はカーククランド&エリス法律事務所、財務顧問はエバーコアグループ、リストラクチャリングの顧問はアリックスパートナーズが担当します。
アバイアの先取特権債権者のグループに対して、エイキン·ガンプ·ストラウス·ハウアー＆フェルドLLPが法律顧問、センタービュー·パートナーズLLCおよびアルバレズ＆マーシャルLLPが銀行·財務顧問をつとめます。アバイアの第一順位リーエンを有する貸し手のアドホックグループに対して、ポール·ワイス·リフキンド·ワトソン＆ガリソンLLPが法律顧問、FTIコンサルティング、Inc.が財務顧問をつとめます。アバイアの担保付転換証書の保有者に対して、デブヴォアス＆プリンプトンLLPが法律顧問をつとめます。
アバイア（Avaya Holdings Corp.）について
ビジネスはそれを提供する側のエクスペリエンスに基づいて構築されており、毎日何百万ものエクスペリエンスがアバイア（本社：米国ニュージャージー州モリスタウン）によって構築されています。アバイアはイノベーションとパートナーシップにより、ビジネスに画期的な利点をもたらし、仕事の未来を形成するテクノロジーを開発しています。アバイアのクラウド・コミュニケーション・ソリューションとマルチクラウド・アプリケーション・エコシステムは、容易でパーソナライズされたインテリジェントなソリューションズを提供し、お客様のビジネスの成長を支援します。詳細は、アバイアのWebサイトhttp://www.avaya.com をご覧ください。
日本アバイア ウェブサイト：http://www.avaya.com/jp
日本アバイアFacebook：https://ja-jp.facebook.com/avaya.jp
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “our vision,” “plan,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks attendant to the bankruptcy process, including the Company’s ability to obtain court approval from the Bankruptcy Court with respect to motions or other requests made to the Bankruptcy Court throughout the course of the Chapter 11 cases (the “Chapter 11 Cases”), including with respect to any proposed debtor-in-possession financing; the ability of the Company to negotiate, develop, confirm and successfully consummate a plan of reorganization; the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases, including increased legal and other professional costs necessary to execute the Company’s reorganization, on the Company’s liquidity (including the availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases), results of operations or business prospects; the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the interests of various constituents and financial stakeholders; the length of time that the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases; objections to the Company’s restructuring process, DIP financing, or other pleadings filed that could protract the Chapter 11 Cases; risks associated with third-party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases; Bankruptcy Court rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases and the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases in general; conditions to which any debtor-in-possession financing is subject and the risk that these conditions may not be satisfied for various reasons, including for reasons outside the Company’s control; employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities as a result of the Chapter 11 Cases; the impact and timing of any cost-savings measures and related local law requirements in various jurisdictions; finalization of the Company’s annual and quarterly financial statements (including finalization of the Company’s impairment tests), completion of standard annual and quarterly-close processes; risks relating to the delisting of the Company’s common stock from the New York Stock Exchange and future quotation of the Company’s common stock; the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, and the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or other potential weaknesses of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; the impact of litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact and timing of any cost-savings measures; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risks and uncertainties may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, liquidity or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, liquidity or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, including the Projections, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.