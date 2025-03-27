日本アバイア、代表取締役社長に内山 知之が就任
日本アバイア株式会社（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長：内山 知之、以下「日本アバイア」）は、2023年5月15日付けで代表取締役社長に内山 知之（うちやま ともゆき）が就任したことを発表します。
日本ヒューレット・パッカード株式会社でキャリアをスタートし、１１年に渡り、通信事業者向けのシステム構築やソリューションのプロダクトマーケティング、プリセールスなどに従事。 ２０１２年より、アクセンチュア株式会社にて、通信事業者向けのコンサルティングやアライアンスビジネス企画、ソリューション提案・導入を経験し、２０１５年より日本アバイア株式会社に参画後は、サービスセールスとして、保守サービスの拡充、プライベートクラウドサービスやサブスクリプションサービスの企画・導入を推進してきました。
この度の就任について内山は次のように述べています。「日本アバイアは日本のコンタクトセンター業界に根差し、長年に渡り、多くのお客様でご利用を頂いて参りました。ここ数年、デジタルトランスフォーメーションの進展やリモートワークの拡大に伴い、コンタクトセンターでは様々な試みが行われてきました。そのような状況の中、アバイアは新たに、”Innovation without Disruption”というコンセプトを打ち出し、お客様がご希望されるペースに合わせて、従来からの安定性を維持しながら、オンプレミス、クラウド、ハイブリッドを組み合わせて、コンタクトセンターの最適なトランスフォーメーションを支援させて頂くためのソリューションの提供を進めて参ります。コロナ禍の収束を迎えた中で、是非、多くのお客様そしてエンドユーザーの皆様のご期待に応えられるよう、日本アバイアはチーム一丸となって努力していく所存でおります。」
アバイア（Avaya Holdings Corp.）について
ビジネスはそれを提供する側のエクスペリエンスに基づいて構築されており、毎日何百万ものエクスペリエンスがアバイア（本社：米国ニュージャージー州モリスタウン）によって構築されています。アバイアはイノベーションとパートナーシップにより、ビジネスに画期的な利点をもたらし、仕事の未来を形成するテクノロジーを開発しています。アバイアのクラウド・コミュニケーション・ソリューションとマルチクラウド・アプリケーション・エコシステムは、容易でパーソナライズされたインテリジェントなソリューションズを提供し、お客様のビジネスの成長を支援します。詳細は、アバイアのWebサイトhttp://www.avaya.com をご覧ください。
日本アバイア ウェブサイト：http://www.avaya.com/jp
日本アバイアFacebook：https://ja-jp.facebook.com/avaya.jp
※AvayaおよびアバイアのロゴはAvaya Inc.の登録商標です。
