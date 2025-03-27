アバイアが財務再建に関して最終段階となる重要なマイルストーンを完了 - プレパッケージ型の再建計画について裁判所の認可を迅速に獲得
アバイアは再建手続を完了し同社のクラウドベースのコミュニケーション製品群への投資の加速に必要な大幅な財務力の強化と十分な流動性を実現する見込み
アバイアのエコシステムに対して、優れたコミュニケーション・ソリューション、サービス、およびサポートを継続して提供
2023年3月22日 - ニュージャージー州モリスタウン - コミュニケーション＆コラボレーション高度化ソリューションのグローバルリーダーであるAvaya Holdings Corp.（OTCMKTS: AVYAQ；以下、「アバイア」）は本日、米国テキサス州南部地区倒産裁判所がアバイアのプレパッケージ型の再建計画を認可したと発表しました。
この認可された再建計画を実行することで、アバイアの総負債は75%以上削減されるとともに、流動性ポジションは6億5,000万ドル以上に増加し、ネットレバレッジ比率は１倍未満に減少します。このバランスシートにおける包括的なレバレッジ解消は、アバイアの革新的なクラウドベースのコミュニケーション製品群、特にカスタマー・エクスペリエンス領域に関する投資を加速するための財務的な柔軟性をもたらし、さらには長期的な成功へと位置づけることが可能となります。この手続き全体を通して、今までと同様に、優れたコミュニケーション・ソリューション、サービス、およびサポートを中断無く、お客様及びパートナーに提供し続けます。
アバイアの社長兼最高経営責任者であるアラン・マサレク氏は以下のように述べました：「我々はある明確なゴールに基づいてこの手続きを開始しました。そのゴールとは、先進的かつ長期にわたるロードマップに基づく追加投資を進めることで業界での確固たるポジションを獲得し、パートナー・エコシステムを強化し、お客様のニーズにより良く応えていくための、より強力な財務基盤を形作ることです。我々がこのビジネスモデルの転換における重要ステップの完了に向けて進展したことを嬉しく思うとともに、お客様、パートナー、チームメンバー、そして投資家の皆様からの信頼に対して感謝しています。」
アバイアの組織再編計画は、以前発表された再編支援計画における申立て前の貸し手企業や主要な戦略的パートナーを含む圧倒的多数のファイナンシャル・ステイクホルダーの支持を得ています。この圧倒的多数の支持により、アバイアは組織再建計画についての裁判所の認可を迅速に獲得することができました。
マサレク氏はこう続けます： 「我々の再建計画に対する際立った支持の声は、弊社の事業や提供するサービスに対して投資家が見出す価値の証しであると言えます。この価値が、将来の機会において資本的な価値に変わることを期待します。弊社の研究開発のイニシアチブを実行するための相当量のリソースと、クラウドコミュニケーションのロードマップとにより、我々は顧客やパートナーへの素晴らしい体験の提供を加速していくことを意図しています。」
アバイアは再生にあたり、Apollo Global Management, Inc.社やBrigade Capital Management, LP社などの大手の機関投資企業を含む既存の貸し手企業に支えられた非上場会社となります。これらの貸し手企業はこの再建の手続きの一環として、今後アバイアを最良のポジションに位置付けるために大幅な追加資本投資を行ってきました。
追加情報について
アバイアについての裁判所が管理する手続きについてはwww.AvayaRestructuringInfo.com で参照できます。
裁判所における訴訟やその他の情報はアバイアのクレームエージェントであるクルツマン・カーソン・コンサルタンツ（KCC）www.kccllc.net/avaya において、または電話連絡先：KCC toll-free at 877-709-4751 または米国およびカナダ以外からは424-236–7231 にお問合せ頂くことが可能です。
カーククランド&エリス法律事務所はアバイアの法律顧問となります。エバーコアグループは財務顧問、アリックスパートナーズはリストラクチャリングに関する顧問となります。
アバイアの第一順位リーエンを有する貸し手のアドホックグループに対して、エイキン・ガンプ・ストラウス・ハウアー＆フェルドLLPが法律顧問、センタービュー・パートナーズLLCが投資銀行、アルバレズ＆マーシャルLLPが財務アドバイザをつとめます。アバイアの第一順位リーエンを有する貸し手のアドホックグループに対して、ポール・ワイス・リフキンド・ワトソン＆ガリソンLLPが法律顧問、FTIコンサルティング、Inc.が財務顧問をつとめます。アバイアの担保付転換証書の保有者に対して、デブヴォアス＆プリンプトンLLPが法律顧問をつとめます。
アバイア（Avaya Holdings Corp.）について
ビジネスはそれを提供する側のエクスペリエンスに基づいて構築されており、毎日何百万ものエクスペリエンスがアバイア（本社：米国ニュージャージー州モリスタウン）によって構築されています。アバイアはイノベーションとパートナーシップにより、ビジネスに画期的な利点をもたらし、仕事の未来を形成するテクノロジーを開発しています。アバイアのクラウド・コミュニケーション・ソリューションとマルチクラウド・アプリケーション・エコシステムは、容易でパーソナライズされたインテリジェントなソリューションズを提供し、お客様のビジネスの成長を支援します。詳細は、アバイアのWebサイトhttp://www.avaya.com をご覧ください。
日本アバイア ウェブサイト：http://www.avaya.com/jp
日本アバイアFacebook：https://ja-jp.facebook.com/avaya.jp
